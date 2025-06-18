        <
          Premier League fixtures: Newcastle learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

          When are the key fixtures in the Premier League 2025/26? (1:55)

          A rundown of some of the key fixtures in the Premier League 2025/26 season. (1:55)

          Jun 18, 2025, 08:00 AM

          Newcastle United begin the 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a trip to Aston Villa before hosting champions Liverpool at St. James' Park in the second game.

          Eddie Howe's side, who finished fith and qualified for the Champions League last season, then face Leeds United, Wolves and Bournemouth.

          A trip to newly promoted Sunderland comes on Dec. 13 for the first Tyne Wear derby of the season with the return fixture coming on March 21.

          Newcastle travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Dec. 27 and play away at Liverpool on Jan. 31.

          February and March presents a tricky run of fixtures with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City away followed by Everton and United at home and ending with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

          Newcastle close the campaign on May 24 at Fulham.

          Newcastle United's fixtures for 2025-26 season

          Aug. 16 - 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

          Aug. 23 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

          Aug. 30 - 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

          Sept. 13 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton

          Sept. 20 - 3 p.m. A.F.C. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

          Sept. 27 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

          Oct. 4 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest

          Oct. 18 - 3 p.m. Brighton vs. Newcastle United

          Oct. 25 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Fulham

          Nov. 1 - 3 p.m. West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

          Nov. 8 - 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Newcastle United

          Nov. 22 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

          Nov. 29 - 3 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle United

          Dec. 3 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Dec. 6 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Burnley

          Dec. 13 - 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Newcastle United

          Dec. 20 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

          Dec. 27 - 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

          Dec. 30 - 8 p.m. Burnley vs. Newcastle United

          Jan. 3 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

          Jan. 7 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

          Jan. 17 - 3 p.m. Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United

          Jan. 24 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

          Jan. 31 - 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

          Feb. 7 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Brentford

          Feb. 11 - 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

          Feb. 21 - 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

          Feb. 28 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Everton

          Mar. 4 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

          Mar. 14 - 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

          Mar. 21 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Sunderland

          Apr. 11 - 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

          Apr. 18 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. A.F.C. Bournemouth

          Apr. 25 - 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

          May 2 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Brighton

          May 9 - 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

          May 17 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

          May 24 - 4 p.m. Fulham vs. Newcastle United