Premier League fixtures: Newcastle learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

Newcastle United begin the 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a trip to Aston Villa before hosting champions Liverpool at St. James' Park in the second game.

Eddie Howe's side, who finished fith and qualified for the Champions League last season, then face Leeds United, Wolves and Bournemouth.

A trip to newly promoted Sunderland comes on Dec. 13 for the first Tyne Wear derby of the season with the return fixture coming on March 21.

Newcastle travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Dec. 27 and play away at Liverpool on Jan. 31.

February and March presents a tricky run of fixtures with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City away followed by Everton and United at home and ending with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Newcastle close the campaign on May 24 at Fulham.

Newcastle United's fixtures for 2025-26 season

Aug. 16 - 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Aug. 23 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Aug. 30 - 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

Sept. 13 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton

Sept. 20 - 3 p.m. A.F.C. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Sept. 27 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Oct. 4 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest

Oct. 18 - 3 p.m. Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Oct. 25 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Fulham

Nov. 1 - 3 p.m. West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

Nov. 8 - 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Newcastle United

Nov. 22 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Nov. 29 - 3 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle United

Dec. 3 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Dec. 6 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Dec. 13 - 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Newcastle United

Dec. 20 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Dec. 27 - 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Dec. 30 - 8 p.m. Burnley vs. Newcastle United

Jan. 3 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Jan. 7 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

Jan. 17 - 3 p.m. Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United

Jan. 24 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Jan. 31 - 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Feb. 7 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Brentford

Feb. 11 - 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

Feb. 21 - 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Feb. 28 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Everton

Mar. 4 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Mar. 14 - 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Mar. 21 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Sunderland

Apr. 11 - 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Apr. 18 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. A.F.C. Bournemouth

Apr. 25 - 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

May 2 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Brighton

May 9 - 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

May 17 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

May 24 - 4 p.m. Fulham vs. Newcastle United