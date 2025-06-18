Premier League fixtures: Newcastle learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

Newcastle United begin the 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a trip to Aston Villa before hosting champions Liverpool at St. James' Park in the second game.
Eddie Howe's side, who finished fith and qualified for the Champions League last season, then face Leeds United, Wolves and Bournemouth.
- Full Premier League fixture list
A trip to newly promoted Sunderland comes on Dec. 13 for the first Tyne Wear derby of the season with the return fixture coming on March 21.
Newcastle travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Dec. 27 and play away at Liverpool on Jan. 31.
February and March presents a tricky run of fixtures with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City away followed by Everton and United at home and ending with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.
Newcastle close the campaign on May 24 at Fulham.
Newcastle United's fixtures for 2025-26 season
Aug. 16 - 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
Aug. 23 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
Aug. 30 - 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
Sept. 13 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton
Sept. 20 - 3 p.m. A.F.C. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
Sept. 27 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
Oct. 4 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest
Oct. 18 - 3 p.m. Brighton vs. Newcastle United
Oct. 25 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Fulham
Nov. 1 - 3 p.m. West Ham United vs. Newcastle United
Nov. 8 - 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Newcastle United
Nov. 22 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Nov. 29 - 3 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle United
Dec. 3 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Dec. 6 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Burnley
Dec. 13 - 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Newcastle United
Dec. 20 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Dec. 27 - 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Dec. 30 - 8 p.m. Burnley vs. Newcastle United
Jan. 3 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
Jan. 7 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
Jan. 17 - 3 p.m. Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United
Jan. 24 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Jan. 31 - 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Feb. 7 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Brentford
Feb. 11 - 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
Feb. 21 - 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Feb. 28 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Everton
Mar. 4 - 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
Mar. 14 - 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
Mar. 21 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Sunderland
Apr. 11 - 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
Apr. 18 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. A.F.C. Bournemouth
Apr. 25 - 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
May 2 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Brighton
May 9 - 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
May 17 - 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. West Ham United
May 24 - 4 p.m. Fulham vs. Newcastle United