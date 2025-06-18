Open Extended Reactions

Sheffield United have parted ways with Chris Wilder. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Sheffield United have sacked Chris Wilder after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League with defeat in the Championship playoff final .

Sunderland were promoted to the top flight following a dramatic match which was won by a 95th-minute strike from Brighton-bound Tom Watson.

Wilder's team missed out on automatic promotion after a late season dip in form which included four successive defeats.

"Sheffield United can confirm a mutually agreed decision has been reached for manager Chris Wilder to leave the football club," the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Chris will leave alongside coaches Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge, and in doing so depart with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone connected with Sheffield United."

The 57-year-old's exit brings his second spell as Sheffield United boss to an end -- he took the club to the Premier League during his first spell in charge between 2016 and 2021.

"It is with great regret that my time at Sheffield United has come to an end," Wilder said in a statement.

"To the fans, I'm obviously disappointed to be leaving, particularly because we were so close to getting back to the Premier League. I'm a Sheffielder through and through, I love this club and this city and that feeling will never change."

U.S.-based consortium, COH Sports, completed a takeover of the club in December and will now seek to make the first managerial appointment of their time in charge.