Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca comments on the lack of fans at their 2-0 win against LAFC in the Club World Cup. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has doubled down on his criticism of FIFA's expanded Club World Cup, saying it's his objective to "eliminate" the competition from the football calendar.

Tebas said last week the tournament is "completely absurd" and went one step further on Tuesday after watching 25 minutes of Chelsea's 2-0 win over LAFC, which he compared to a friendly.

"By eliminating it," Tebas said at an event at the ESADE Business School in Madrid when asked how FIFA could do a better job of structuring the Club World Cup in the future.

"My objective is that there will be no more Club World Cups, I'm very clear about that," he said.

"There is no room for it. There is no need for another competition that moves money towards the [same] clubs and players. The model affects the entire ecosystem of national leagues, especially in Europe, and there's no more money in the world of audiovisual rights.

"We have to maintain the ecosystem we have already and eliminate it. Keep [the Club World Cup] as it was before, when it was played basically over one weekend and that was that. There are no available dates."

Asked if had watched any matches, he added: "I saw a bit of the Chelsea game and it looked like a preseason friendly. I didn't see any intensity, at least for the 25 minutes I watched."

The Club World Cup, which is taking place across the United States, kicked off on June 14 with Inter Miami's goalless draw against Al Ahly and runs until July 13, when the final will take place.

There are 32 teams taking part in this expanded version, including two from Spain in Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, and it is scheduled to take place every four years.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has been an outspoken critic of the expanded Club World Cup. Getty

Barcelona, meanwhile, who are not involved in the competition, are pressing ahead with plans to strengthen their squad this summer.

ESPN revealed last week they have activated Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García's €25 million ($28.9m) release clause, while they have been heavily linked with Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams in recent days.

Tebas said Barça are still not able to register players freely, though, and they remain subjected to LaLiga rules which only allow them to spend a fraction of what they save or raise in the transfer market on new signings.

"One thing is making [García's signing] official, another is being able to register players," Tebas said.

"We will see. Barça still need to do some things to be able to register signings. Not a lot in this case, but they will have to make room, for sure. Barça know what they must do already.

"All I hear is Nico Williams, someone else and then another... I don't know. First, it has to be true what is reported, which I don't know if it is or not. But they're still not in the 1:1 rule. There still need to be movements."