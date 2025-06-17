Disgraced former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged by the Football Association over comments made about then Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp in July 2020.

Coote was sacked by PGMOL in November 2024 after an investigation into the video, which was posted on X to an anonymous account, where he criticised Klopp. The days that followed saw a series of further newspaper allegations.

"It's alleged that the referee acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words contrary to FA Rule E3.1," the FA said in a statement.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach,' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference -- whether express or implied -- to nationality."

David Coote has been charged by the FA. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

In the video, when asked about a Liverpool' performance, Coote replied "Liverpool were s---."

The referee was then asked about Klopp, to which he responds: "C---, absolute c---."

Asked why he had this opinion, Coote added: "Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right f---ing pop at me.

"And I've got no interest in speaking to somebody as f---ing arrogant. So I do my best not to speak to him. [James] Milner's all right."

As Coote has been sacked and isn't a serving official, there is limited scope for punishment.

The FA can issue a fine, which would only be payable if he returns to football.

Any ban would also only kick in upon his return to the game, and would not start immediately.

The FA added that it had found no evidence of gambling misconduct, as reported by The Sun in relation to a booking for Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski during a match against West Bromich Albion in October 2019.

The Sun report claimed that Coote had discussed yellow carding the player with a fan he met on online, and then messaged them the following day, saying: "What a day yesterday. I hope you backed as discussed."

Coote has also been banned by UEFA until June 30, 2026 after an investigation following another video which appeared to show him snorting white powder in a hotel when he was in Paris for Euro 2024 as a VAR.

Coote was banned from any UEFA refereeing activity for violating the "basic rules of decent conduct" and bringing "the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute."