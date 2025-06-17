Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have been granted permission by LaLiga to play their first three games away from home next season as work continues on Spotify Camp Nou, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Barça have spent the last two seasons playing at the Olympic Stadium in the city as extensive renovation work is carried out on their Camp Nou home.

They were originally scheduled to return at the end of 2024, but delays to the refurbishment of the stadium prevented them from doing so.

Barcelona are set to start next season away from the Camp Nou as construction continues JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

The Spanish champions now have until September to ensure Camp Nou is ready to host league matches next season.

Barça's plan is to hold games with a capped capacity of around 50,000 to 60,000 while work continues on the renovation in between fixtures.

Originally, Barça had hoped to have the new Camp Nou completely finished for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

The club have not said if the delays in moving back to the stadium with a reduced capacity will also have an effect on the previously announced end date.

Barça last played at Camp Nou in 2023 and the stadium renovations will increase the maximum attendance to around 105,000, the highest in Europe