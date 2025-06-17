Open Extended Reactions

Roméo Lavia has said he is desperate to put his injury troubles behind him and insists he is confident in his body as Chelsea look to build on their opening win at the Club World Cup.

The 21-year-old is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Chelsea since signing for a fee up to £58 million ($78.39m) from Southampton in August 2023.

Lavia was taken off at half-time of Monday's 2-0 win over LAFC in Atlanta as the club look to protect a player who has been repeatedly hampered primarily by persistent hamstring injuries, one of which ruled him out of the second half of the 2023-24 season.

By contrast, Chelsea teammate Moisés Caicedo played in all 38 Premier League games this season and asked if he was targeting that sort of consistency, Lavia said: "I think that's what we are all working towards. I am not thinking too far ahead. It's just about taking each game as it comes and then doing everything possible to stay fit, and playing as many games as possible.

Lavia played the first 45 minutes of Chelsea's win over LAFC on Monday. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"I think the biggest credit a footballer can have is to be available. It's definitely something I'm aware of. So I do everything possible to stay fit. Honestly, all the injuries I have had before, I just want to put them behind me and look forward to the future feeling good. So I don't know why I should be thinking about the injuries.

"I feel very good, confident in my body and in what we can achieve [as a team] as well. [The half-time substitution against LAFC] was just about managing minutes. There's no physical issue or anything."

Chelsea have decided to add Andrey Santos to their first-team squad for the first time since his £18m move from Vasco da Gama in 2023.

Santos impressed last season on loan at Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg and brings fresh competition in Chelsea's midfield.

"It's what is needed for the club of this level, so it's all healthy." Lavia said. "We all have great connections together. It's just about doing our best every day, and then the manager must decide who he wants to pick, but all the players are going to be ready."

Chelsea have now relocated to Philadelphia where they will play their final two Group D matches, starting with Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday.