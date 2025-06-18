Sarina Wiegman says she has no regrets about how she chose England's squad for Euro 2025. (0:39)

United States coach Emma Hayes said her native England have "great potential" at this summer's Euro 2025, and she sees the Lionesses as one of the main contenders alongside Germany and reigning world champions Spain.

Last week, England coach Sarina Wiegman laughed off questions of her team being in "crisis" amid abrupt turnover of the squad ahead of the tournament commencing on July 2.

In the past few weeks, longtime No. 1 goalkeeper Mary Earps shockingly retired from international duty, veteran midfielder Fran Kirby did the same upon learning she was not going to be included in the Eurros squad and defender Millie Bright withdrew from consideration to prioritise her mental and physical wellbeing.

"Of course, coaches always have selection dilemmas and Sarina has made decisions to go with the players she had, which I always respect the decision of coaches," Hayes told ESPN's Futbol W show in part of an interview that will air Tuesday.

"I know that England have an extremely competitive group. Maybe [they] lack that experience from the players that are not there, but they take huge experience in other areas, and [have] great potential."

England are the defending European champions and ranked No. 4 in the world, behind the United States, Spain and Germany.

England will face France, the Netherlands and Wales in the group stage of Euro 2025.

Emma Hayes has backed Sarina Wiegman's England for success at Euro 2025. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

"My experience before [a tournament] is that there is always noise," Wiegman told reporters earlier this month. "We expect noise until we go into the tournament. The difference between 2015 and 2017 to now is that the visibility of the women's game has increased so it seems like there is more noise."

Hayes will be watching Euro 2025 intently to scout teams the USWNT might meet at the 2027 World Cup.

"I think Spain have clearly been one of the best teams in the world in recent years," Hayes said. "And Germany, I was so impressed with them in the Olympics last year. I think they've been improving throughout the year. I think if France can get things right in every game, they too will be a threat this summer."

Hayes and the USWNT defeated Germany twice at last year's Olympics -- 4-1 in the group stage and 1-0 in extra time of the semifinal -- on the way to a fifth gold medal in program history.

Hayes is still based in England and said she is excited to be in Europe for the tournament, which will be played across Switzerland throughout July.

The USWNT coach will have the rare opportunity to scout teams that the Americans might not be able to play again ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The implementation of the Nations League in Europe means that most of the top teams are unavailable to play friendly matches in official international windows.

The USWNT played England (0-0 draw) and the Netherlands (2-1 win) away last fall. Spain, Germany, France and Sweden will all be occupied with the Nations League semifinals and finals in the October and November/December international windows later this year.

"I know it will be a top tournament with teams that I certainly need to know everything about considering they are teams I expect to face in the future," Hayes told ESPN about the 2025 Women's Euros.

"It's really, really difficult for us to face teams like England and Spain with the Nations League. It's really hard to calendarise these games, so I need to see them firsthand to be prepared for that."