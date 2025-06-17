Malik Tillman speaks about scoring his first goals for the USMNT after a 5-0 win vs. Trinidad and Tobago. (0:42)

AUSTIN, Texas -- United States and Orlando City SC fullback Alex Freeman said he had a "secret love for soccer" growing up after not following the same sporting footsteps as his father, former NFL player Antonio Freeman.

"Growing up, I always got asked if [American] football was the path, but when I was younger, I always had a secret love for soccer, and I feel like it was more than any other sport," said the 20-year-old to media ahead of a Gold Cup match vs. Saudi Arabia. "I had to pick, and I think soccer was the clear choice by far."

Thanks to an ongoing breakout MLS season that has included two appearances in the league's "Team of the Matchday" honors, the son of the Super Bowl champion has forged his own path with a USMNT debut this year and a spot in the 2025 Gold Cup.

Freeman started in a 5-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago in the tournament-opener for the U.S. on Sunday, and looks set to start once again against Saudi Arabia on June 19 at Q2 Stadium.

"What's happening this year, I feel like it's an honor. I feel like it's a blessing," said Freeman. "Obviously the World Cup in 2026 is always something that I'm going to work to."

Freeman also played basketball as a kid. Alex's mom rejects the notion she directed him away from American football.

"The real story is Alex didn't want to play football and he didn't want to tell his dad that," Alex Freeman's mom Rochelle Hinkle said. "They all use me as an excuse. He just wanted to make his own lane and his own path. He didn't have, I guess, the words to say it then."

Alex Freeman takes part in USMNT training ahead of a Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago. Getty Images

Regardless of how the choice was made, the former All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl champion said he got chills when he saw his son Alex walk onto the field on June 7 to make his U.S. debut against Turkey.

"He has on a USA jersey," Antonio Freeman said after the game. "He's representing his country. That's probably the top level of recognition you could possibly get."

As for Freeman's U.S. teammate Luca de la Torre, who is also vying for a World Cup spot, the midfielder was grateful for his time with MLS side San Diego FC, which has helped keep him in the USMNT picture.

"I'm really happy to be there and it's given me the chance to get rhythm and to be called up to the national team and to keep playing games, which is really all that any player can ask for," said De la Torre.

Currently on loan in MLS from LaLiga's Celta Vigo, the midfielder also said it's too early to discuss whether he believes he should stay in San Diego or not ahead of next year's World Cup.

"I think at the moment that decision is too far away. I'm focused on every day and the next opportunity to train or to play a game," said the midfielder. "San Diego has been great for me. I love playing there. I played a lot. I have rhythm now and fitness, so it's been a great situation so far."

After the Saudi Arabia game, head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his men will then face Haiti on June 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.