Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy reflect on England losing the likes of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby ahead of the Euros. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

England star Alessia Russo has opened up about the toll of online abuse, describing it as "really damaging" and revealing that it prompted her to delete social media during the 2023 World Cup.

Russo's remarks follow tennis star Katie Boulter's comments to the BBC about the "disgusting" online abuse she has endured. Russo shared that she, too, has been personally affected, leading to her decision to limit her social media use.

"Yeah I think every player might have a different story about that side of the game but it's definitely one that can be really damaging. I have faced it [online abuse] in the past and I think most players here have," she told reporters at St George's Park on Tuesday.

England are preparing to defend their 2022 Euros crown in Switzerland next month, facing France, the Netherlands and Wales in Group D.

Russo is not the only player to speak out against online abuse. Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton revealed on a podcast last week that she had considered quitting football due to backlash and media scrutiny. Meanwhile, Millie Bright -- who withdrew from the Euros squad citing her mental and physical health -- has previously urged fans to remember that players are human beings in the face of growing negativity.

Russo said she intends to stay off social media during England's Euros campaign in July after learning from her past two tournaments.

"When I was younger I probably got sucked into it more. I read it more than I should have and listened to it more than I should have," she said. "The only opinions that matter are my team-mates, my coaches and my family. I think you have to remember that they are the people you need to lean on in tough times.

"As I've got older, I understand more what works for me. In my first Euros, I was on social media and I would have a look, have a scroll, and I got caught in a trap sometimes. Going into the World Cup, I completely came off everything and I had people to run my Instagram. I just focused on the tournament. It's personal preference and whatever works for the team. Staying away from it and staying focused as a team is what works for me."

Alessia Russo has shared her experience with online abuse. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Teammate Ella Toone echoed her concerns, emphasising the importance of supporting the next generation of Lionesses as they prepare for their first major tournament.

Russo's choice to stay off social media is shared by midfielder Keira Walsh, who told ESPN that she does not use it at all, during the regular season or during a tournament. Coming off social media is something that debutant Grace Clinton is also considering, heading to her first senior tournament.

Toone, however, has different approach.

"It's individual. I know that my decision might be different to someone else's and I have to respect that decision," she said. "I do like to scroll in Instagram. But I know other people turn their phones off.

"We have that conversation and all know how each other wants to go through the tournament. We respect each other's decision. If I see something on Instagram I'm not going to tell someone or blurt it out to the team because they don't want to see it. I think it's a personal preference."

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Now heading into their third major tournament, the pair are considered part of the team's veteran crowd, passing on their experience and guidance to the next generation of Lionesses.

England have seven senior tournament debutants heading to Switzerland, and Toone wants to ensure that they feel supported and looked after, especially if facing social media fallout, so they can thrive on the pitch.

"I think from experiences me and Alessia have had in the past, we've always been the people that want to make sure the younger or less experienced players coming into the squad feel relaxed and feel OK.

"We have bags of talent coming into their first tournament so we want to make sure they are at ease and feel confident within themselves. Being at my third tournament now, I want to make sure they are settled, relaxed and can go out there and show the world what they are about. We want to make sure they are comfortable within the environment."