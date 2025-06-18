Transfer rumors, news: Premier League clubs battle for Simons

Gab Marcotti believes Alejandro Garnacho could be on his way out of Man United as links to Napoli continue. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi, while RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons is attracting interest from four clubs from the Premier League. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Williams, Eze among Bayern's targets

- Kerkez's dad says Liverpool move 'basically' done

- Guardiola signals Grealish's Man City exit: 'He has to play'

RB Leipzig could make a quick profit on the transfer of midfielder Xavi Simons. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- RB Leipzig signed midfielder Xavi Simons on a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in January for €50m but are already looking to make a €20m profit, with four clubs from the Premier League interested in landing him this summer, according to Bild. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal are all monitoring the 22-year-old's situation after he managed 11 goals and eight assists in 33 matches last season. Barcelona (where he played in the academy from 2010-2019) and Bayern have also been linked in the past. But they will have to pay €70m.

- Manchester United could rival AS Roma and Napoli for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports The Sun. With all three clubs circling, Forest are preparing to offer the 24-year-old a new contract this summer. United are reported to have enquired about his availability back in January, but were rejected. Nevertheless, interest remains in Hudson-Odoi, whose contract expires next June. The England international has impressed at Forest since making the move from Chelsea in 2023, racking up eight goal involvements last season in 31 Premier League outings.

- Liverpool's Luis Díaz is still a "priority" for Barcelona sporting director Deco amid reports linking the side with Athletic Club's Nico Williams, Diario AS has reported. Without a release clause, a deal for Díaz wouldn't be easy for the Spanish club to negotiate, whose financial situation remains perilous. It's for this reason that many at the Blaugrana would favor a move for Williams, who has a release clause of €58 million, and is very keen to link up with his international teammate Lamine Yamal. Bayern Munich are expected to swoop for Williams if the Catalan giants can't strike an agreement.

- Aston Villa are braced for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to rekindle their interest in Morgan Rogers this summer, the Daily Mail reports. After a stunning 2024-25 season, in which he scored 14 Premier League goals, the 22-year-old forward is set to be the subject of strong interest from around the continent. However, Villa have no intention of letting Rogers go and will resist offers to sign the England international. One attacker who could be on his way out of Villa Park in the coming weeks is Leon Bailey, who has been linked with a move to host of Saudi Pro League sides.

- Borussia Dortmund are considering pursuing a €30m deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, reports TEAMTalk. The 25-year-old has already enjoyed two successful stints at the German club, with the most recent being a loan deal at the end of the 2023-24 season. Several teams from Saudi Arabia are also keeping tabs on Sancho, who is widely expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after Chelsea chose not to take up their permanent option after his loan.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- The Washington Spirit have acquired forward Sofia Cantore from Serie A side Juventus, making her the first Italy international in NWSL history. Cantore will join the Spirit after the NWSL transfer window officially opens on July 1. Read

- Barcelona have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Joan García from Espanyol in a €25m deal. Read

- PSG women have announced the signing of 25-year-old left-back Olga Carmona from Real Madrid. Read

- Manchester City women have confirmed the signing of Canada international Jade Rose from Harvard University on a four-year deal. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe on why Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi is attracting attention.

Over the last two seasons, Hudson-Odoi has put his career firmly back on track, after a nasty Achilles injury in 2019 curbed his ascent to stardom. He broke through to the Chelsea first-team in 2018-19, having impressed in the FA Youth Cup and starred for England's wildly successful U17 side that also included Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho. Big bids from Bayern Munich followed, but the Blues held firm and Hudson-Odoi looked set for a huge role at Stamford Bridge ... until injury struck. What followed was a drift into the wilderness. His 2022-23 loan to Bayer Leverkusen was not particularly successful, and Nottingham Forest saw an opportunity to pounce for just £5m. It was a market masterstroke. Hudson-Odoi was positive last season, scoring eight league goals from 20 starts. And he's been downright excellent this season, scoring fewer goals (five) but having a stronger overall impact. He's quick, easily able to beat a marker and loves cutting inside to arc a shot on goal. He has netted crucial winners against Liverpool and Manchester City -- both 1-0 wins -- proving he's able to step up and make the difference. With just one year left on his deal, this summer represents a critical juncture for player and club: Either a contract extension is signed, or he likely departs while Forest can still get a fee for his transfer.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:58 Fjortoft: Bayern fans expect a 'big' signing after missing Wirtz Jan Aage Fjortoft says Bayern Munich fans will expect a big name to join the club in place of Florian Wirtz, who looks set to join Liverpool.

- Arsenal are not willing to pay the €80m-€100m that RB Leipzig want from clubs to sign striker Benjamin Sesko. No official offer has been lodged and the Gunners are still monitoring Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United. (Sky Germany)

- Real Madrid will let Rodrygo go this summer, but only if he tells them he wants to leave. The Brazil forward has been linked with Arsenal and his transfer could cost around €80m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona could let defenders Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo leave and are looking at Independiente's Kevin Lomonaco, 23, as a replacement. (TyC)

- Aston Villa are keen to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as boss Unai Emery, who previously worked with the Senegal international at Villarreal, believes he would be a great fit for his team. (GMS)

- Juventus brought in Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa for €50m last summer but are now ready to accept the highest offer to sign him just one year after his arrival. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Napoli are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho who is also being linked with a return to Dortmund. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 39, is set to sign a new one-year contract to stay at Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Celta Vigo midfielder Fer Lopez, 21, is set to undergo a medical ahead of completing a €25m transfer to Wolves. (AS)

- Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, 39, has agreed to join Fiorentina as a free agent after leaving Fenerbahce. (Ansa)

- Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo are on Bayern's shortlist if they can't land Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, 22. (Sky Germany)

- Rangers are interested in Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons, 25, but the Premier League club want him to go on a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

- Parma are set to appoint 29-year-old Arsenal assistant Carlos Cuesta as their new manager. (Fabrizio Romano)