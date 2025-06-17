Alex Kirkland explains what we learned from Xabi Alonso's pre-match press conference ahead of taking charge of Real Madrid for the first time vs. Al Hilal. (1:26)

Xabi Alonso praised the "instant impact" of Real Madrid signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen on Tuesday, calling the new arrivals "top players" ahead of the team's Club World Cup debut.

Madrid have acted fast after a disappointing season by appointing Alonso and bringing in full-back Alexander-Arnold and centre-back Huijsen, as well as River Plate's Franco Mastantuono, who'll join in August.

After just a few days' training with the players, Alonso's team makes their debut against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami on Wednesday, in the first game in Group H.

"I'm really happy with how we've worked in terms of transfers," Alonso said in a news conference on Tuesday. "Dean and Trent are top, top players. They have an instant impact.

"They don't need much training. They don't need many concepts. They start straight away. The final project isn't done, but tomorrow we start the first day."

Alonso was also asked about playmaker Mastantuono, who impressed for River in their 3-1 Club World Cup win over Urawa Red Diamonds earlier on Tuesday.

"He's a boy with a fantastic present and an incredible future," Alonso said. "The maturity he has on the field, he brings off the field too. When I spoke to him I saw his ambition, his maturity... In August he'll be with us, and he'll be an important addition to the squad."

Alonso has been reluctant to criticise Madrid's performance last season under his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, but in Tuesday's news conference, he gave some clues as to where the side must improve.

"It's about the distances [between players], with and without the ball," he said. "We have to be better positioned to have the ball, and to win it back. The team needs to be more compact.

"I'm sure that on the last day of the tournament, we'll be a better team."

Alonso said some of Madrid's long-term injury absentees are close to a return, but are unlikely to be available against Al Hilal.

"All of them are in different phases," he said. "[Antonio] Rudiger made an incredible effort during the season, and he's made a good effort in recovery. He'll be back first. I don't know if we'll pick him in the squad.

"With the others, we'll be a bit more calm... [Dani] Carvajal and [Eder] Militao need a bit more time."