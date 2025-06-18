Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Pep Guardiola has chosen Bernardo Silva as Manchester City's new captain ahead of what the Portuguese midfielder has admitted could be his last season at the club.

Guardiola usually lets players and staff vote on who should be captain, but has decided to appoint Silva -- and vice-captains Rúben Dias, Rodri and Erling Haaland -- himself for the first time.

It could be Silva's last season at the Etihad Stadium after he hinted he will not extend his contract, which is due to expire in 2026. The 30-year-old, who arrived from Monaco in 2017, has been linked with a return to his boyhood club Benfica.

"I know what I'm going to do, but it's not the time to talk about that," said Silva. "I'm very focused on my season. I'm very focused on performing well for Man City. When the time is due I will talk about it.

"I have one year on my contract so obviously I can leave next season. I've had options in the past and this year, like last year, and this year my option is to stay at Man City."

Silva has made the step up to be captain after he was named as part of City's leadership group last season.

Kyle Walker was made club captain a year ago and Guardiola has revealed he took the unusual step of picking the skipper this summer after seeing things he "didn't like" during last season's disappointing campaign.

Walker left to join Milan on loan in January and despite the Italian side deciding against making the move permanent, the England full-back has been left out of City's squad for the Club World Cup.

"I'm the manager this season, for the first time in my career, I decided who would be my captain," said Guardiola. "I didn't like what happened last season. I decided this season.

"Sometimes I want to be the boss and this season I decided to do it, so I chose the four captains and at the end of this World Cup, maybe we will choose one or two more."

Haaland has been named as a City vice-captain for the first time. The striker signed a 10-year contract in January and Guardiola says the Norwegian could one day take the armband.

"Erling Haaland is so young, but he has to start to learn what it means to be a captain, because he will be here hopefully many, many years," he said. "Sooner or later, he will take that position as the first one."