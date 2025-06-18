Tom Hamilton reports on the 23 players coach Sarina Wiegman has chosen to try and defend England's Euros crown. (1:24)

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has said that she is helping to support her family travelling to Switzerland for the upcoming European Championship due to the expensive nature of the country.

The Bayern Munich player admitted that costs incurred travelling to a major tournament for players' families and fans is extremely high, with Switzerland adding additional expenses, surpassing the Football Association (FA)'s travel and accommodation allocation for loved ones.

When asked about the accessibility of the tournament, Stanway said: "I think it's all subjective isn't it. My families can [support us] but I'm also aware that Switzerland is a very expensive country. Even just for flights, hotels. the cost-of-living there is extremely high so we understand the demand it is on fans."

Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway will support their families' travel to Switzerland Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

All 23 players are provided an identical sum specifically to put towards family travel plans to Switzerland.

The FA also provide a travel service to book through and assist with guidance. It was reported in 2023 that due to the average cost of flights to Australia for the World Cup being £1,500, and the tournament lasting six weeks if England made it to the final -- which they did -- the FA provided a £10,000 budget per player for family and friends.

Though the sum for the upcoming Euros is comparable to that of the most recent World Cup and is no less than what their male counterparts receive for the same purpose, Stanway has admitted to helping her family afford the trip.

"I think that's difficult for us as well because we want to help and support as much as possible, even with our own families," she said.

"A lot of us are putting our hands in our pockets to make sure that our families can get over there.

"We would love to see as many fans as possible and we want to thank them in advance because we know it's not cheap."

Teammate Ella Toone echoed concerns about the high cost of staying in Switzerland for the entire tournament, but was adamant that she would help her family remain there for as long as England are in the competition.

"I've heard it's quite expensive," she said. "It's one of the most expensive countries in the world that's what I heard.

I think it will be a bit difficult for families who are staying out for the whole tournament, but I know that I'll always help my family be out there and make memories and make sure they're eating. I'm sure Alessia [Russo] is the same, so I think they'll be ok."