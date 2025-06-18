Open Extended Reactions

Jade Rose is a Manchester City player Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Canada international Jade Rose from Harvard University on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old is City's first signing of the summer, though the team are currently without a manager after Gareth Taylor's midseason sacking and Nick Cushing's interim tenure expiring at the end of the 2024-25 season.

"I'm so incredibly excited [to join City], so proud of how far I've come, and I just can't wait to get started. I think the history of the Club, the fans, the style of play, the city, everything [attracted me to City]," she told club media on Wednesday.

"I'm just super excited to get started. I'm ready to win the Champions Leagues, to win every trophy that's out there. I think the sky is the limit for this team and I can't wait to grow and get at it."

City finished last season in fourth following a disappointing campaign, marred by injuries. They finished the prior season in second, narrowly missing out on goal difference but qualified for the Champions League once again.

They exited the competition in the quarter finals after a 3-2 aggregate loss to Chelsea. They also reached the League Cup final, but lost 2-1 to The Blues, stretching their trophy drought to three seasons.

Rose has earned 28 caps for Canada thus far. She made her senior international debut in 2021, after joining Canada Soccer's youth programme in 2017 at just 14 years old.

Manchester City Women's director of football Therese Sjogran added: "Jade is a talented young player we've been monitoring for a while now and we're delighted to bring her in."