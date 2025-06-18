Open Extended Reactions

England made a remarkable comeback to draw against Germany. Vasile Mihai-Antonio - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England came from behind to draw 5-5 with Germany on Tuesday in the UEFA Under-19 Championship despite being finding themselves 4-1 down at half-time.

Things went from bad to worse shortly into the second half at the Stadionul Arcul de Triumf in Bucharest, Romania, with England conceding again to go 5-1 down in the 48th minute.

However, England came roaring back shortly after, scoring four goals within 11 minutes and levelling the scores.

The final goal came on 63 minutes as Jesse Derry converted from close-range after opposition goalkeeper Konstantin Heide spilled a cross into his path.

The result means England have two draws from two games to begin the tournament. They face the Netherlands on Friday in their final Group B game.