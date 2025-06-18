Championship fixtures 2025-26: All you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

David Beckham attended Birmingham vs Wrexham in League One last year alongside Blues' owners Tom Brady and Tom Wagner Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The EFL will announce next season's Championship fixture list next Thursday, June 26 at 12 p.m. BST (7 a.m. ET).

The League One and League Two fixtures will be announced on the same day with the second-tier season set to get underway on the weekend of Aug 8-10.

The Championship is set for one of it's most high-profile seasons in years as big spending U.S owned Wrexham and Birmingham City target a swift ascent to the Premier League, while top division mainstays Southampton and Leicester City drop down from the top flight.

Birmingham broke the League One transfer record three different times in the summer window last year under the influence of former NFL star Tom Brady -- who serves as minority owner of the club, while Wrexham have made no secret of their Premier League ambitions under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Dubbed "The Hollywood derby," the Wrexham vs. Birmingham fixtures will be ones to look out for while the relegated Premier League teams will form part of two of the most fiercely contested rivalries in the country with the South Coast derby -- Southampton vs. Portsmouth -- and the East Anglian derby of Norwich vs Ipswich both making a return.

Charlton Athletic make up the promoted sides while Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland were the three teams promoted to the Premier League last season.