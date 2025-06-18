Open Extended Reactions

Rangers are hoping to return to the Champions League league phase after missing out last season. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have been drawn to face Greek side Panathinaikos in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

The tie will take place over two legs, with the first game taking place at the Ibrox on either July 22 or July 23 and the return leg at the Athens Olympic Stadium the following week.

Rangers fell to Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round last season, pushing them into the Europa League. They will be hoping to make the Champions League league phase this season, led by new manager Russell Martin.

It has been a busy summer at the Ibrox, with Rangers being taken over by an American consortium led by the owners of the San Francisco 49ers and health care tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.

Rangers have failed to win the Scottish league title since 2021, while Celtic have lifted the trophy in 13 of the past 14 seasons.