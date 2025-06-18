Man City fan 'Big Steve' says Manchester City will need to use their squad with tough Premier League games after each Champions League fixture. (1:12)

Manchester City have handed debuts to new signings Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders in their Club World Cup opener against Wydad.

France international Cherki joined from Lyon on a five-year contract earlier this month. Reijnders bolstered Pep Guardiola's midfield options when he joined from AC Milan, also on a five-year deal.

Éderson starts in goal and captains the side, while Rodri and Erling Haaland are named on the bench alongside Rayan Aït-Nouri, another new signing.

Rico Lewis, Vitor Reis, Nathan Aké and Nico O'Reilly form the defence with Phil Foden, Savinho and Jérémy Doku in midfield. Omar Marmoush starts up front.

Meanwhile, Guardiola earlier chose Bernardo Silva as City's new captain ahead of what the Portuguese midfielder has admitted could be his last season at the club.

Guardiola usually lets players and staff vote on who should be captain, but has decided to appoint Silva -- and vice-captains Rúben Dias, Rodri and Haaland -- himself for the first time.