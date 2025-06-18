        <
        >

          Chelsea borrow from Titans in epic schedule release video

          play
          Will Maresca be able to balance Premier League & UCL with Chelsea? (2:16)

          "Blue Lions TV" analyses Chelsea's hopes for the upcoming Premier League season. (2:16)

          • Nicholas Som
          Jun 18, 2025, 04:55 PM

          Wednesday was Premier League fixture release day, and Chelsea decided to look across the pond for inspiration in making their reveal. The result? An epic spin-off of one of the most iconic NFL schedule release videos.

          Taking to the streets of New York City, the Blues' social media admins asked non-Premier League fans to guess the names of clubs based solely on their crests. Some people responded with impressive confidence, while others were a bit more hesitant in their replies.

          Highlights included Liverpool being rebranded as the Calgary Birds, Brentford becoming the No Limit Bumblebees, and Manchester United getting mixed up with a certain other big-name European club.

          The Tennessee Titans started it all in May 2023 with a spark of creative genius, drawing more than 30 million views on X with their video. Other teams would follow suit, such as the Brooklyn Nets for their 2023-24 announcement.

          If Chelsea's 2025-26 season can match their fixture release, Blues fans will be in for a very fun ride.