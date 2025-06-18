Will Maresca be able to balance Premier League & UCL with Chelsea? (2:16)

Wednesday was Premier League fixture release day, and Chelsea decided to look across the pond for inspiration in making their reveal. The result? An epic spin-off of one of the most iconic NFL schedule release videos.

Taking to the streets of New York City, the Blues' social media admins asked non-Premier League fans to guess the names of clubs based solely on their crests. Some people responded with impressive confidence, while others were a bit more hesitant in their replies.

Highlights included Liverpool being rebranded as the Calgary Birds, Brentford becoming the No Limit Bumblebees, and Manchester United getting mixed up with a certain other big-name European club.

The Tennessee Titans started it all in May 2023 with a spark of creative genius, drawing more than 30 million views on X with their video. Other teams would follow suit, such as the Brooklyn Nets for their 2023-24 announcement.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

If Chelsea's 2025-26 season can match their fixture release, Blues fans will be in for a very fun ride.