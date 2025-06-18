Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the Spanish champions are working on a "really exciting signing" after completing a deal to bring in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García on Wednesday.

Sporting director Deco told ESPN last month that Barça want to add another winger to the squad, with sources revealing Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, Marcus Rashford and Ivan Perišić are among several candidates being considered depending on how much money is available to spend.

Recent reports suggest Athletic Club and Spain forward Williams has emerged as Barça's No.1 target after Deco met with the player's agent, Felix Tainta, last week.

"We have brought in one player [García] and we're working on another really exciting signing," Laporta said at a meeting with club members on Wednesday.

Barça attempted to sign Williams last summer, but the deal never got off the ground because the club could not offer assurances he would be registered to play in LaLiga.

Williams, 22, remains available for his release clause, which is around €58 million ($66.7 million).

ESPN revealed last week Barça had an approach for Díaz knocked back by Liverpool, with the Colombian confirming he was in talks with other clubs, which could have accelerated negotiations for Williams.

Joan Laporta has hinted at an exciting further addition to Barcelona's squad ahead of the new season. Javier Borrego / AFP7 via Getty Images

Deco has also met with Rashford's agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard, recently.

The idea is to work out how much each deal will cost, with Barça subject to LaLiga's financial fair play rules, but Laporta knocked back a suggestion from league president Javier Tebas this week that they are still operating under certain restrictions.

"A lot of obstacles have been put in our way, but we have managed to overcome them," Laporta added.

"We can sign players normally without LaLiga intervening. It's a moment of real satisfaction because a lot of work has gone in to the club's economic recovery."

Barça completed their first signing of the summer earlier on Wednesday.

García, 24, has joined the club on a deal until 2031 after the Catalan side activated the goalkeeper's €25 million ($28.8 million) release clause.