Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described Rico Lewis' 88th-minute red card in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Wydad AC as an "unnecessary" decision by the referee.

City opened their Club World Cup campaign in Philadelphia with a comfortable victory courtesy of first-half goals from Phil Foden and Jérémy Doku.

However, the game ended on a sour note as City defender Lewis was dismissed for a tackle on Samuel Obeng, initially winning the ball before catching the Wydad forward in the face as he followed through.

Asked about the incident, Guardiola referenced Lewis' unfortunate dismissal in a Premier League match against Crystal Palace back in December when the 20-year-old was sent off for a challenge on Trevoh Chalobah.

Replays on that occasion showed Chalobah had in fact caught Lewis, but VAR was unable to intervene due to it being a second yellow card offence.

"[Rico's] leg was little bit high, but he was on the grass," Guardiola said after the match on Wednesday. "Touches the ball with the speed that they go through, your leg has to be a little bit high and the other player down.

"It was not intentional and it was a red card versus Crystal Palace after the referee came and said it wasn't a red card. Rico never had intention to hurt anyone. A little bit unnecessary, the red card. The referee is the boss and had other intentions, VAR checked it and we have to accept the decision."

Lewis will serve an automatic one-match ban although there is a possibility to review the decision with FIFA able to increase the punishment if necessary.

"It's not my decision, but I think it's a possible red card because it wasn't with intention to put his boot in my face but he touched it with his boot after the action," Wydad's Obeng said. "I think it's normal. It's football, that can happen. He has to apologise to me -- not me to him."

Guardiola handed debuts to new arrivals Tijani Reinders and Ryan Cherki while Rodri was introduced for the final 30 minutes in his longest appearance since suffering knee ligament damage in September.

"Definitely [Rodri] playing [to start] next season [full fit] that's for sure," said Guardiola. "It's important he takes minutes. He played 15 minutes in the final Premier League game and now his first 30. His mind is ready but his body sometimes... but it's good to play 30 minutes, maybe more than expected.

"Step by step. He has to not put too much pressure on himself. He has to understands he came from nine months injured. Every time he plays and every action he plays will make it better for the next one. The season after this type of surgeries. So he has to be relaxed and calm and step by step he will be back to what he was."

On Reinders, Guardiola added: "He's a really good player. You feel it, you smell it. Pace, in the final third. When he gets the rhythm he will be top."