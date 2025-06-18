Manchester City won comfortably against Wyad AC 2-0 as despite a late red card for Rico Lewis. (0:57)

PHILADELPHIA -- Phil Foden has revealed he's rediscovered his "hunger" during a break from football and said he's out to prove his critics wrong when the new season kicks off.

Foden skipped England duty for the June internationals after struggling to overcome an ankle injury last season.

The 25-year-old also suggested he was burnt out following a tough campaign during which he struggled to find his best form.

He was only a substitute for the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

Back in the team for the Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC on Wednesday, Foden scored his first goal since January in a 2-0 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

"The hunger inside me is back and I want to prove people wrong," said Foden.

"It was a difficult season, I'm not going to lie. It was not the best. I got a little bit of time off, rested. Yeah, new start, new me. I'm just looking forward to the season.

"I'm happy to get back in with the goals, obviously creating chances as well."

Foden revealed that despite feeling worn out there was never a question mark about whether he would be part of City's squad for the Club World Cup.

He was able to rest while England played Andorra and Senegal before returning to training ahead of the trip to the U.S.

"Not a lot of footballers these days get much time off, so it's very important," he said.

"I struggled to switch off completely. I just rested with the family, did my own thing and stuff. Yeah, I needed it."

Foden, voted the Premier League's best player in the 2023-24 season, is about to enter the last two years of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

His current deal runs out in 2027, but he revealed there haven't yet been any talks about an extension.

"I've not heard nothing. We'll see what happens," he said.