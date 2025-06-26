Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to a special summer edition of Onside/Offside! The Premier League transfer window officially reopened June 16 (and will stay open until Sept. 1), so it's time for Luis Miguel Echegaray to share his thoughts on the current state of certain clubs and what they might need in the window in order to succeed next season. Which teams are in good shape -- we'll say they are "onside" -- and which are "offside" and have major issues that need to be addressed?

Having shown restraint with transfers last season, thus staying in compliance with profit and sustainability rules (PSR), Arne Slot's Premier League champions are taking full advantage this summer. Most notably, they're doing it early.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid, Liverpool welcomed Dutch star Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, who can play anywhere across the right side of the pitch. They signed Ármin Pécsi, a talented 20-year-old goalkeeper from Hungary, while left back Milos Kerkez, who was very impressive with Bournemouth last campaign, is also coming to the squad. (Whether he'll start immediately, with rumors of veteran defender Andy Robertson being linked with Atletico Madrid, or form a formidable rotation is still to be determined.)

They're not done, either, returning to the negotiating table with Leverkusen for German star Florian Wirtz. Now, I know the attacking midfielder's arrival is not cheap as the reported transfer fee rises up to $157 million including add-ons, but it represents a major coup for the Reds when it comes to one of the sport's most coveted younger stars and the 22-year-old is almost certainly the summer's biggest signing anywhere in the world.

So at this point, two things need to happen in order for me to give Liverpool an "A" grade for the summer: (1) the club needs to recuperate some of the expenditure by moving out some players, and (2) one of these departures should be Darwin Núñez (eight league starts and only five goals last season) so Slot can find a striker who suits his system.

Reports state that there is Saudi Pro League interest in the Uruguayan, though Napoli and manager Antonio Conte reportedly lead the race as they have been in direct contact with the player. In terms of replacements, the wonderful Hugo Ekitike seems to be the popular kid in high school right now. The 22-year-old French striker had a wonderful campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt (22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions) and has a long list of admirers. Goals will be important for Liverpool next season, especially in a campaign where they won't have the services of Mohamed Salah from the end of December until at least the beginning of January due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

One exit that does help with their finances is defender Jarell Quansah, who followed another impressive season with a move to Bayer Leverkusen for a reported $40 million, with the Reds negotiating a buyback clause should the 22-year-old continue to develop.

All in all, Liverpool's summer looks promising, and most importantly, it has an air of maturity and focus as the business is being done quickly, without fuss. Transfers are only positive when they represent quality, not quantity, and Liverpool seem to be echoing this sentiment. They just need an upgrade at center forward.

Manchester City are hoping Rayan Cherki can help fill the massive hole left by Kevin De Bruyne's departure. Carl Recine - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

We have yet to hear the outcome of the 115 charges from the Premier League due to alleged breaches of financial irregularities, but Manchester City's summer business thus far has been solid -- spending heavily, though not without justification.

In December, the club announced a club-record revenue of approximately $970 million. It has been aggressive in both the January window and this one, combining for expenditures of nearly $390 million. Pep Guardiola and director of football Hugo Viana clearly know that there is an urgent need to revamp the squad, and since the club is currently in the United States for the Club World Cup, City want to ensure that most of the personnel is sorted in order to build cohesion for 2025-26.

After saying goodbye to legendary midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the club's philosophy was not to replace him with just one player, but rather a group that can collectively produce what the Belgian did over the years. Enter the energetic Dutch creator Tijjani Reijnders, who arrived from AC Milan (most goals and assists by a Serie A midfielder last season) and as of Friday is the fourth summer signing after Rayan Aït-Nouri (one of my favorite defenders in the Premier League), Rayan Cherki (impressive French winger from Lyon) and backup stopper Marcus Bettinelli. There are other additions -- such as 18-year-old Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg (in the mold of Martin Ødegaard), who will go on loan -- so City are also still working on the future.

All of this action now adds to more than $145 million dollars in June alone. In terms of departures, Jack Grealish, who was left out of the Club World Cup squad, will find a new club alongside Kyle Walker, who will also be saying goodbye to City after spending time in Milan on loan. All in all, it's very clear to everyone within the Manchester City community that this is indeed a new era.

Let's begin with the good news. Arsenal are financially in a strong place. In 2023-24, the Gunners brought in record revenue of nearly $840 million. That number should increase after last season due to the new format of the Champions League, broadcasting rights and the transfers of Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah, so the fact is that they can spend more money this summer than the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." This summer, therefore, is a very important one for Mikel Arteta. Enough is enough; it's time to win the Premier League. So my question to Arsenal is: Will you finally be aggressive in the transfer window?

play 1:28 'Arsenal are going to have to hit the ground running' Arsenal fan Harry Symeou reacts to Arsenal's opening five games in the Premier League, including Man United, Liverpool and Man City.

Let's also remember that this is Andrea Berta's first summer as sporting director of the club, and he should know too well what the fans want. Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi should arrive soon, and that's a massive addition to the midfield as he is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the game. That should allow for Declan Rice to be more forward-thinking, which, as we remember against Real Madrid in the quarterfinal stages of the Champions League, works very well. Thomas Partey, due to become a free agent at the end of June, is also expected to leave after contract talks stalled. As a result, Arsenal have reportedly entered talks for Brentford's Christian Nørgaard. Kepa Arrizabalaga is now on his way to the club from Chelsea after performing well on loan at Bournemouth last season. He will offer some healthy competition to his compatriot David Raya. Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera is also a reported target, as it seems Mikel Arteta wants to reinforce the depth of his center-back list.

There are talks of adding another winger to alleviate the pressure on Bukayo Saka. Nico Williams from Athletic Club could have been a tremendous signing, and possibly the winner out of any transfer by any club, but his high salary and preference to join Barcelona -- prompting a public display of confidence from the club -- mean the Gunners must again look elsewhere.

How about Real Madrid's Rodrygo? Or Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola?

You get my point. It's time for Arsenal to go for it.

THE FC 100, 2024-25 With the 2024-25 season officially over, it's time to rank the top 100 players in the world of men's soccer right now. Welcome to the FC 100. Read the full list here.

That brings me to Benjamin Sesko (21 goals and six assists in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season). The Slovenian is a great talent, and the Gunners sealing the deal would be proof that the North Londoners mean business for the next campaign. Then we have Viktor Gyökeres, the lethal Sporting striker who reportedly wants a move to the Emirates ahead of Manchester United. It would be up to Arteta if the Swedish striker is worth the style and the transfer fee of $92 million. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins could be another target.

So far, so good for Arsenal, who at least know what they want and are willing to go for it. But the ultimate grade to their summer will be defined by their ability to sign a star striker.

Now that Chelsea have Champions League football thanks to a great managerial job by Enzo Maresca and his young squad (the youngest in the Premier League), the Blues -- who are also in the Club World Cup -- have a busy summer.

For them, it's about being smart with their money. That's where my biggest questions will come from, because previous history has shown me that they're not financially moderate. The other problem is how they are somewhat hit-and-miss when it comes to player personnel (João Félix being a good example) and since next season will be a demanding one, Chelsea have to be smart about their new signings.

Liam Delap is one I like -- the 22-year-old is aggressive, he's conniving in play, he has quick instincts and he is a headache for opposing defenders, especially on the counter, which is what Maresca's tactics thrive on. But I don't think the club is done with the center forward role, and Delap and Nicolas Jackson might compete with one more signing. The cost to bring in Etikike seems too high, so other targets might come into frame. There are also reports that Brighton's João Pedro is another target, though they'd face competition from Newcastle United, who are advancing in negotiations.

play 2:16 Will Maresca be able to balance Premier League & UCL with Chelsea? "Blue Lions TV" analyses Chelsea's hopes for the upcoming Premier League season.

In addition, the club continues to look for an inverted winger, and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens has been a major target. Gittens reportedly wants to join Chelsea, and initially, a $57.1 million reoffer was rejected by the German team. But this week, reports suggest things are now going much smoother, and Gittens could be on his way to Cobham. Lyon's Malick Fofana is reportedly also on Chelsea's radar.

Let's also not forget that Estêvão Willian arrives to the club after the Club World Cup, where he's enjoying his swansong with Palmeiras. The 18-year-old Brazilian officially joins Chelsea after the competition and he could use it to show his future employers that they might not need to look for more wingers.

Chelsea have some new players at the Club World Cup, such as 20-year-old midfielder Dário Essugo (from Sporting) and defender Mamadou Sarr (19 years old, from Strasbourg). Youth continues to play a major theme at Cobham, but for all Chelsea's tenacity and vigor, I still think they need a star goalkeeper.

The Blues have five of them in their squad -- Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Mike Penders, Gabriel Slonina and Lucas Bergstrom -- but none of them, respectfully, are star quality stoppers and when you're a Champions League team that's perhaps fighting to even go for, dare I say, a Premier League title, a world-renowned man between the sticks is an essential need. They made an offer for AC Milan and France international Mike Maignan but they were not willing to pay the asking price since the 29-year-old is in his final year of his contract and Chelsea were not actively looking for a goalkeeper before so that was that.

I wonder if this will come back to haunt them, but then again, this is the type of smart, financial restraint I was talking about so maybe, just maybe, Chelsea know what they're doing? We'll have to wait and see. Chelsea are almost there and I am sure there's more work to be done this summer to boot.

After taking Brentford to unprecedented heights in his eight years in charge, can Thomas Frank do the same for Spurs? Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Now, now. Don't get mad at me, Spurs fans. I know what you're going to say. "We have Champions League football! How are we under the Offside column?"

Let me explain. This article is not just about achievements. It is also about a club's current situation despite last season's successes. And while Spurs won the Europa League, giving the fan base emotional ecstasy due to winning a trophy for the first time in 17 years and returning to the Champions League after a two-year absence, the point remains: Tottenham finished 17th last season in the table and suffered 22 losses, the worst record by any club in Premier League history who didn't face relegation.

Any other decade and Spurs would have been playing Championship football. That's why Ange Postecoglou was fired.

I feel for the man and I totally understand the criticism behind the decision, but I think in a business where Premier League success is crucial, the call was made. I will also say, however, as I mentioned in this video, the real root of the problem is not the manager. It just can't be. Before the new appointment, Spurs have had five head coaches since 2019, which to me speaks volumes about a lack of identity, consistency and a nurturing environment. It's a club that focuses more on external interest toward the stadium and placing less attention on the tactics that are being implemented. In other words, it's a restaurant without a menu.

So when we speak of summer transfers, Daniel Levy and recently appointed chief executive Vinai Venkatesham need to offer unconditional and energetic support to their new manager. One singular, sustainable vision on the training pitch and the tools needed to succeed is what's needed across the board.

Their new man is now Thomas Frank, and it's his job to cultivate an environment that cherishes. He did it at Brentford, taking the Bees to the Premier League in 2021 and helping them become a strong top-ten club with a small, modest budget. But this is a whole different world, because Frank has to manage a Champions League-bound team for the first time in his career and manage the expectations of a stadium that has major global appeal. He has to create a community that inhabits consistent success. He also has to figure out what to do with Son Heung-min, the club captain and 32-year-old South Korean star who is in his final year of his contract and is reportedly capturing interest from teams in Saudi Arabia. I also wonder about Cristian Romero's possible departure. That makes two leaders of the squad whose situations need resolution. After that, Spurs need players across the board, especially in the midfield.

There's a lot to do for Spurs this summer. A whole lot. But that's not necessarily a problem, right? As the saying goes, pressure is privilege. Let's see how Frank and Spurs handle it.

OFFSIDE: Aston Villa

The absolute disappointment of Villa's highly controversial loss in the last match of the season against Manchester United remains a thorn in every Villa fan's mind, but alas, the reality is that the club will play Europa League football next season instead of the Champions League.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Now, context is needed here. For the third consecutive season, Unai Emery guided the team to European soccer. It's a remarkable achievement. But then comes the other headache, and that's the financial one. Villa have a lot to do in order to meet the criteria of PSR as they reportedly have post-tax losses of $254 million from the last two seasons. Despite having one of the wealthiest owners in English football and a competitive, strong sporting project, they don't have the marketing reach of the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea or Manchester United, so there will be a presumed requirement to sell players by June 30, which is the end of the financial year in the Premier League and the deadline to comply with PSR. Nine players have already been released from the books, including backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen. Speaking of goalkeepers, Emiliano Martínez remains the biggest talking point, and his future remains a major talking point. At 32 years old and a World Cup to consider, the Argentinian might leave the club as he could attract a high fee as well as alleviate some of the wage demands. But I don't say this lightly; Dibu Martínez is one of the most loved players at the club, and the feeling is mutual.

In fact, much speculation occurred when was seen in tears in the final home game of the season against Spurs. Many -- including me -- believed that maybe he knew something we didn't. But his wife, Mandinha, dismissed the speculation that it was him saying goodbye to the fans. "No. Anybody who knows Emi knows he is an emotional character and that's who he is," she said. "It just shows you how much he loves the Villa fans. I love the Villa fans. We love Villa."

Morgan Rogers remains highly admired by many clubs across the league, but he is a fundamental part of Emery's strategy, so I don't really see him going anywhere. Boubacar Kamara, who has become one of Villa's most important players, has not yet agreed to a new deal with the club so I worry slightly about his situation. Let's see how this one plays out, but whatever the case, director of football operations Damia Vidagany and president of football operations Monchi have a lot to do before the end of the month.

The comfort is knowing that they -- and Villa fans -- have been here before. As long as Emery is at the wheel, things will be fine.

play 2:26 Will Amorim survive Man United's tough Premier League start? Beth Tucker from "The United Stand" assesses Man United's start to the Premier League season.

OFFSIDE: Manchester United

It was a dreadful season for Manchester United and Ruben Amorim. There's no denying this point. The Red Devils finished 15th with just 42 points, which is their worst record in the Premier League. In addition, after losing 1-0 to Spurs in the Europa League final, they once again failed to win a trophy. But despite all of this, they reportedly have the highest EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) profit of anyone in the league and had the second-highest revenue in 2023-24. This is the marketing power of Manchester United, whose history and brand continue to help them regardless of what happens on the pitch. The trip to Asia last month, which is part of their continental tour, was a major economical boost as the club earned approximately $15 million despite the fact that it's an exhausting endeavor -- physically and mentally -- for players and coaches right after a grueling domestic season. But United have to make money, especially at a time of sporting disappointment.

United head to the U.S. once again this summer, but this time as part of the Premier League's Summer Series. The powers that be are not taking it lightly in the transfer window and are being very aggressive. United have already welcomed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and have reported interest in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo (though Spurs might have a say in that) and the aforementioned Viktor Gyökeres, a man Amorim knows too well but might not acquire since they won't be playing in European competition next year. Just like their local rivals on the east side of Manchester, United are revamping their squad this summer. But unlike with City, this is a situation that has to work for Amorim, because the idea of failure next season and perhaps needing to once again return to the drawing board seems incredibly daunting for the future of the club.