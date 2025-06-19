Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea explore move for Kudus

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United are looking to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, while Chelsea are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Florian Wirtz is expected to complete his club-record £100m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool on Friday. -- Beth Lindop. Read

- Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal on a free this summer, as negotiations over a new deal are at standstill. -- Matteo Moretto. Read

- Bayer Leverkusen are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign defender Jarell Quansah. -- Lindop. Read

- Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić is one step away from joining Napoli for €18m, having been linked with Man United and AC Milan. -- Moretto

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to The Guardian. Kudus, 24, would be a versatile addition to the frontline but he has an £85m release clause and is also a target for Manchester United and Newcastle. Brighton's João Pedro is another option the club have scouted in that position, but the Blues are prioritizing a move for a left winger, with Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens first choice and Lyon's Malick Fofana as a backup option.

- Newcastle United are preparing an offer to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, reports The Sun. The Toon want to "rescue" Rashford from his current limbo, as he faces the prospect of being frozen out at Old Trafford unless he secures a move away. The 27-year-old isn't viewed as a replacement for Alexander Isak by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe; instead he would be expected to provide competition for the Sweden international from the bench. It's also unclear how much Rashford's transfer will cost this summer, as his stock is on the rise following an eye-catching loan spell at Aston Villa.

- Negotiations are continuing between Liverpool and Napoli over the transfer of Darwin Núñez, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Uruguay international is very likely to leave Anfield this summer, amid reports that Liverpool are targeting a new No.9. Napoli have already been active in the summer transfer market, acquiring Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer and Luca Marianucci from Empoli. Núñez has been on Merseyside since he arrived for €75m in July 2022, scoring 25 goals in 95 Premier League appearances. The 25-year-old is under contract at Liverpool until June 2028.

- Internazionale are closing in on the signing of Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny, Sky Sports News reports. Their pursuit of the player comes after the recent snub of Rasmus Højlund, who has instead opted to stay put at Manchester United. With personal terms yet to be fully agreed, Napoli could still emerge as a late contender for Bonny.

- Fulham are considering an approach for PSV and United States striker Ricardo Pepi, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pepi, 22, scored 18 goals in 29 games last season but is open to a move and clubs from Spain and Italy are also interested. The former Dallas FC striker signed a contract until 2030 recently, so PSV would be able to hold out for a decent transfer fee.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Nottingham Forest defender Willy Boly has signed a new one-year contract. Read

- Former Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo has been appointed manager of São Paulo on a contract until December 2026. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe looks at why Chelsea are keen on West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

With negotiations for Gittens seemingly stalling, it's no surprise to see other wingers linked to Chelsea. They need to play the market and make it clear there are other options available if they hope to soften Dortmund's stance. Kudus is a fascinating option, as he's such a mercurial, unpredictable player. His ability to seemingly corner himself with the ball, then miraculously beat three defenders and carry it another 50 yards, is not something many others can claim to do. Only Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku (107) registered more successful take-ons in the Premier League last season than the Ghana international (92). For West Ham, Kudus has often played wide, but has shown the ability to play as the No. 10 or even as a split striker. Before arriving in London, his days at Ajax were split between winger, No. 8, and even as a false No. 9, so it's no wonder he boasts such versatility. There are drawbacks to his style of play, though. He's so good at dribbling that he can come across as too individualistic or selfish at times, and he's sometimes too eager to force a shot at the end of a run -- rather than look for a teammate in a better position.

OTHER RUMORS

- Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, 27, has threatened to go on strike as he looks to make an €80m transfer this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United interested. (Mirror)

- Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 32, wants to move to Manchester United, but his club are looking for a fee of £40m. (GMS)

- Liverpool want to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, 25, this summer and are willing to pay more than the £100m they are already paying to sign midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. (GMS)

- Having chosen not to sign Jadon Sancho from Man United on a permanent deal, Chelsea only have Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and young Tyrique George as options on the wing, but with 18-year-old sensation Estevao joining soon, the club are open to offers for Madueke. (Guardian)

- AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez is still of interest to Saudi giants Al Hilal at around €35m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona are preparing a €30m offer to sign AS Monaco right-back Vanderson. The Brazil international has been a star for Monaco since joining the club in 2022 from Gremio. (Goal)

- Leeds United have made a £26m offer (plus £6m in add-ons) to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, 24, but it has been rejected. (Evening Standard)

- Leeds are interested in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is expected to leave this summer. (Tuttosport)

- The club have also made an offer to sign Lecce forward Nikola Krstovic. The Montenegro international, 25, scored 12 goals in 38 appearances last season, and has a contract until June 2027, with an option to extend it for a further season. (Sky Italia)

- Como are in talks with Real Betis to sign Spanish striker Jesus Rodriguez. Rodriguez, 19, has scored two goals in 21 league appearances since being promoted to Betis' first team in January and has a contract until June 2029. (Sky Italia)

- Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is being tracked by Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, but his club won't let him go for less than £50m. (TEAMtalk)