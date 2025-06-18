Malik Tillman speaks about scoring his first goals for the USMNT after a 5-0 win vs. Trinidad and Tobago. (0:42)

AUSTIN, Texas -- United States coach Mauricio Pochettino said he's not seeking vengeance against his critics after a positive start for the men's national team in the 2025 Gold Cup.

"I think we're here to create a group and a team ... searching for the best pieces," the Argentine coach told reporters on Wednesday when asked if a place in the knockout rounds would silence his doubters. "We're not here, in the case of losing and now winning, to be vengeful."

"I think what's normal in soccer is that when you win, everything is fine, and when you lose, it's normal to have criticism."

After heading into the Gold Cup with a four-game losing streak, Pochettino and his men created some positive momentum with a 5-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago in their tournament opener last weekend.

Depending on the outcome of a separate match in the group, the USMNT could secure their knockout round spot through a win over Saudi Arabia at Q2 Stadium on Thursday. Like the U.S., Saudi Arabia will also be entering the second round of the group stage with a win in hand.

"A team with experience, they are really competitive," Pochettino said of his team's next opponents. "I think they did very well beating Argentina in the last World Cup.

"The characteristics of the players, Saudi Arabian player, always aggressive, fast, good speed, good technique. Yes, tomorrow is a good challenge for us."

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT got a much-needed win to begin the Concacaf Gold Cup. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

As for player availability, the U.S. coach noted that Tyler Adams and Johnny Cardoso, who were both left out of the Gold Cup opener, have recently trained with the team and could possibly gain minutes on Thursday.

The U.S. only attracted a crowd of 12,610 for the clash with Trinidad and Tobago at San Jose's PayPal Park, continuing the trend of varying levels of attendance across the early games of the Gold Cup and Club World Cup, which is also being held in the United States.

But Pochettino said he had no worries that fans would turn out in huge numbers for next year's World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"Yes it's struggling," said the coach. "A lot of different options because it's three competitions in USA; Club World Cup, Concacaf Gold Cup, and then also MLS. It's really tough.

"I think we can not ask for more [of] our fans, and our fans are going to be there [tomorrow]. I think tomorrow, I think [we're] going to hope that the stadium is full. Last time [in Austin] the people [were] and the fans were amazing. I hope tomorrow is the same.

"I have no doubt that all the excitement for being hosts in the World Cup in one year ... the stadiums are going to be all full."

After the Saudi Arabia game, Pochettino and his men will then face Haiti on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.