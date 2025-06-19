Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein and Maika Hamano are both on the shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Year Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Chelsea's leading scorer Aggie Beever-Jones and Liverpool striker Olivia Smith have been named on the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) shortlist for Young Player of the Year.

Joined by teammates Maika Hamano and Wieke Kaptein, Chelsea make up half of the six nominations.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Manchester City's Mary Fowler and last season's winner, Grace Clinton, complete the shortlist. Chosen by PFA members, the winner will be announced at the awards on Aug. 19 at the Manchester Opera House.

Liverpool's top scorer Smith earns a nomination following a stellar debut season in England. The 20-year-old Canada international made 25 appearances in all competitions, netting nine goals.

Chelsea's trio of nominees were instrumental in the club's unbeaten Women's Super League (WSL) campaign. Hamano and Kaptein enjoyed breakout seasons, contributing significantly to the side's historic treble, while academy graduate Beever-Jones capped off the campaign as Chelsea's top scorer.

Former winner Clinton is among the nominees once again. The Manchester United midfielder completed her best season to date with nine goals in 22 games, acting as a vital part of United's top three finish and return to Champions League football.

City's Fowler rounds out the six-player shortlist. Before being sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury midway through the season, the Australia international was a standout performer in a City side hit hard by injuries. She tallied six goals and seven assists in just 17 WSL appearances.