Alessia Russo headlines the PFA Player of the Year award shortlist James Fearn/Getty Images

Arsenal duo Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo headline the six-player shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award.

The European champions are joined by Chelsea's treble-winning midfielder Erin Cuthbert, Golden Glove recipient Phallon Tullis-Joyce, and Manchester City pair Yui Hasegawa and Mary Fowler, the latter also earning a nomination for PFA Young Player of the Year.

England striker Russo has been recognised for her efforts in front of goal, ending the season as the league's joint top scorer with 12 goals.

Teammate Caldentey -- who was also voted as the league's Player of the Season -- registered nine goals and five assists in her debut season in England.

The duo both tallied seven goals during the victorious Champions League campaign, ending Arsenal's 18-year wait for European glory.

Scotland international Cuthbert was a key figure in Chelsea's unbeaten Women's Super League (WSL) campaign and their clean sweep of domestic trophies, anchoring the midfield with consistency and drive.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Tullis-Joyce impressed between the posts, recording 13 clean sheets and conceding just 16 goals in 22 matches. The United States international helped United secure a top-three finish and a return to European football.

With six goals and seven assists before an injury cut her season short, Australia international Fowler and teammate Hasegawa -- a PFA Team of the Year midfielder -- complete the six-strong list of nominees.

Despite City's season being marred with injuries, both players played pivotal roles in guiding the side to a UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal and their first League Cup final since the 2021-22 season.

The winner will be revealed at the PFA Awards on Aug. 19 at the Manchester Opera House.