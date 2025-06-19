Craig Burley reacts to Real Madrid's underwhelming performance vs. Al-Hilal as they draw 1-1 in the CWC. (1:48)

Burley: Alonso has a lot of work to do at Real Madrid (1:48)

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for acute gastroenteritis, the club said Thursday.

Star forward Mbappé missed Madrid's 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in their Club World Cup opener at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami on Wednesday, and has not trained in recent days.

"Our player Kylian Mbappé has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment," Madrid said in a brief statement Thursday.

Mbappé scored 43 goals in all competitions last season, in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Madrid, who failed to land a major trophy in the France international's first season at the club.

Kylian Mbappé was not involved in Real Madrid's first game at the Club World Cup Diego Souto/Getty Images

Mbappé first trained with new coach Xabi Alonso last Friday at Madrid's Valdebebas training ground -- after featuring for France in the UEFA Nations League -- before flying to the United States with his teammates on Saturday.

The forward was absent from the team's open training session in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday, with a Madrid spokesperson telling ESPN he was suffering from a fever.

He was then left out of the matchday squad for Wednesday's draw with Al Hilal.

In his absence, youngster Gonzalo García started at center forward and scored the opening goal, before Rúben Neves levelled for Al Hilal.

Midfielder Federico Valverde had the chance to win the match for Madrid in added time but saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bono.

Madrid are looking to win the Club World Cup in what would be a first trophy in charge for Alonso, having also signed defenders Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.