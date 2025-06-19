Thomas Frank meets James Maddison and Radu Dragusin as they recover from injuries at Tottenham's training ground. (0:32)

Tottenham Hotspur were fined £75,000 ($100,710) by the Football Association on Thursday for crowd misconduct after the club's supporters were heard making anti-gay chants during their Premier League match at Manchester United in September.

The club condemned the incident at the time and said they were working with local police and stadium security to identify their supporters who participated in "abhorrent homophobic chanting" at Old Trafford.

Spurs were charged in November. An independent regulatory commission imposed an action plan, £150,000 fine and a warning, after the club admitted to the charges. The fine was reduced to £75,000 following an appeal.

"It was alleged that Tottenham Hotspur failed to ensure its spectators and or supporters... conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don't use words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation around both the 49th and 79th minutes," the FA said.

