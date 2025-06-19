Open Extended Reactions

The Canadian Soccer Association and head coach Jesse Marsch are under investigation by Concacaf over claims of rules violations and the use of offensive language during Canada's 6-0 Gold Cup win over Honduras on Tuesday.

Marsch wasn't even on the sidelines for the game since he was serving a two-game suspension for receiving a red card in Canada's third-place game of the Nations League finals against the United States in March.

"The Disciplinary Committee will review all available evidence, including official reports detailing that the CSA and its head coach disregarded regulations applicable to suspended match officials and used offensive language toward CONCACAF match officials," Concacaf said in a statement Wednesday.

Marsch claimed in March that Canada has long been treated with "disrespect" by Concacaf match officials.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch faces a fresh Concacaf investigation. Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Marsch, 51, is a native of Wisconsin, who played more than 300 games in MLS with D.C. United, the Chicago Fire and Chivas USA.

He was a head coach with the Montreal Impact and New York Red Bulls before heading to Europe, where he has coached at Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Leeds United.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.