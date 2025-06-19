Manchester City defender Nathan Ake believes the quality of game against Wydad AC didn't feel like a pre-season fixture. (1:16)

PHILADELPHIA -- Nathan Aké has told the Premier League to resist the temptation to copy the individual pre-game walkouts that have been introduced at the Club World Cup.

Romeo Lavia has said that he would like to see the FIFA initiative adopted in England's top flight.

The Chelsea midfielder said the individual walkouts were "something special."

But Ake has rejected the suggestion that they should be made a part of the pre-game routine in the Premier League, with the Netherlands defender saying he thinks they should "keep it how it is."

"I'm not sure," said Ake when asked whether the Premier League should introduce individual walkouts.

"To be honest, the Premier League, keep it how it is and what we do now. I think, keep it as it is."

Ake started against Wydad AC in Philadelphia on Wednesday as City began their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win.

The 30-year-old endured a frustrating season in which injuries restricted him to just 10 league appearances.

City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that he only wants durable players in his squad after being decimated by injuries last season.

Ake is hopeful his problems are behind him and that he can keep making himself available.

"I feel good," he said.

"I had my first 60 [minutes] with the national team, this was my first 90 [against Wydad] in a little while so obviously more to come but this game was important in the group and it's a good start for me.

"It was very tough [last season], I basically always tried to push, tried to come back as quick as possible.

"Then I got injured again and mentally it can be tough, it's never easy, but luckily that's done now and hopefully now I can stay fit and keep performing."