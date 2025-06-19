Check out the best stats as Lionel Messi scores his 50th goal for Inter Miami, who take down FC Porto in Club World Cup Group A. (1:07)

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on Thursday with a patented free kick, giving Inter Miami a historic 2-1 win over two-time European champion FC Porto on Thursday.

Messi, one of the biggest stars in the 32-team tournament, was taken down just outside the penalty area by Rodrigo Mora on a run down the middle of the field.

With the crowd at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium chanting "Messi!" over and over again, his left-footed blast cleared the Porto wall and ripped the net in the top right corner in the 54th minute.

After a disappointing goalless draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly to open the tournament on Saturday, the win was crucial to Miami's hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds.

"It was a great effort from the whole team," Messi told DAZN. "Not only did we defend but we managed the ball well. We had a sour taste after the game against Al Ahly. This is a very important victory, and we'll enjoy it.

"It is being seen that we want to compete; we competed against a good team, and here and there we gave away the first half. The young guys had nerves playing in this competition for the first time."

Lionel Messi's superb free kick gave Inter Miami a 2-1 win over FC Porto. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Inter Miami trailed 1-0 at the break after Samu Aghehowa scored on a penalty kick in the opening minutes following a video review for the Portuguese club's first goal of the tournament.

But Telasco Segovia tied it two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from Marcelo Weigandt. Then it was time for the 37-year-old Argentine to shine.

Messi's strike meant Miami became the first Concacaf team to beat a European opponent in a FIFA international club competition. It was also Messi's 50th Miami goal in all competitions, in his 61st appearance.

"[Messi] is the player that leads us in the ways we have to compete," Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said. "His hunger, his resilience, his will to go on competing, at whatever level that may be.

"In football terms, what else can I add? He's the best player ever to play this sport. But his determination to win is always surprising. Even in the last minutes, when everyone is tired, he continued to support the team in any way he could."

Added Porto coach Martín Anselmi: "What can I say about Messi? I'm not going to say anything that's new. You knows what he's capable of on the pitch."

The win puts Miami at four points, level with Palmeiras at the top of Group A, ahead of those two teams facing off in the final round of group matches on Monday. Porto and Al Ahly trail on one point apiece.

A draw will guarantee Miami a place in the round of 16.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN's Lizzy Becherano was used in this report.