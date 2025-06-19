Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich are looking at Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams and Rafael Leão, while Liverpool will move for Marc Guéhi once Jarell Quansah has left. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Florian Wirtz is expected to complete his club-record £100m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool on Friday. -- Beth Lindop Read

- Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal on a free this summer, as negotiations over a new deal are at standstill. -- Matteo Moretto Read

- Bayer Leverkusen are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign defender Jarell Quansah. -- Lindop Read

- Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić is one step away from joining Napoli for €18 million, having been linked with Man United and AC Milan. -- Moretto

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl has left the team's training camp in Florida to focus on squad planning and talk with agents and board members, Florian Plettenberg reports. With their search for a winger continuing, Bayern will keep an eye on whether Barcelona can complete a deal for Athletic Club's Nico Williams. Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola remains high on their list, while AC Milan's Rafael Leão has been discussed internally.

- Liverpool will make a move for Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi once they have agreed a deal for Jarell Quansah to join Bayer Leverkusen, according to The Telegraph. The £30 million from Quansah's exit will be used as part of a "significant" offer the Reds will make for the 24-year-old, who has also received plenty of other interest.

- Arsenal are one of the host of clubs who are monitoring Chelsea winger Noni Madueke's situation this summer, The Telegraph reports. The 23-year-old is not considered an untouchable player at Stamford Bridge, while various Premier League clubs are aiming to bring in a winger.

- Barcelona have made contact to be informed about the deal conditions for Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that direct talks took place. The Blaugrana are monitoring the 19-year-old after Porto made an offer weeks ago, with this being completely separate from their efforts to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

- Four European clubs are interested in signing versatile Juventus and USMNT winger Timothy Weah, according to Foot Mercato. Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are among them, while RB Leipzig have followed the 25-year-old since the January transfer window. The other interested club isn't named in the report.

- AC Milan have made direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen about midfielder Granit Xhaka, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Talks have started between the two clubs regarding the 32-year-old, who is open to leaving Die Werkself to be part of I Rossoneri's project after two years with the Bundesliga club.