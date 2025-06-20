Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool turn to Guéhi to replace Quansah

Josh Sexton from 'The Anfield Wrap' says he's already looking at which Premier League games Liverpool might have after Champions League knockout games. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich are looking at Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams and Rafael Leão, while Liverpool will move for Marc Guéhi once Jarell Quansah has left. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

ESPN SOURCES

- Florian Wirtz is expected to complete his club-record £100m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool on Friday. -- Beth Lindop Read

- Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal on a free this summer, as negotiations over a new deal are at standstill. -- Matteo Moretto Read

- Bayer Leverkusen are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign defender Jarell Quansah. -- Lindop Read

- Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić is one step away from joining Napoli for €18 million, having been linked with Man United and AC Milan. -- Moretto

Bradley Barcola is one of multiple wingers Bayern Munich are monitoring. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool will make a move for Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi once they have agreed a deal for Jarell Quansah to join Bayer Leverkusen, according to The Telegraph. The £30 million from Quansah's exit will be used as part of a "significant" offer the Reds will make for the 24-year-old England international Guéhi, who has also received plenty of other interest, particularly from Newcastle. Meanwhile, TBR reports that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, 28, is of interest to Palace, Leeds United and West Ham.

- Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl has left the team's training camp in Florida to focus on squad planning and talk with agents and board members, Florian Plettenberg reports. With their search for a winger continuing, Bayern will keep an eye on whether Barcelona can complete a deal for Athletic Club's Nico Williams. Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola remains high on their list, while AC Milan's Rafael Leão has been discussed internally.

- Arsenal are one of the host of clubs who are monitoring Chelsea winger Noni Madueke's situation this summer, The Telegraph reports. The 23-year-old is not considered an untouchable player at Stamford Bridge, while various Premier League clubs are aiming to bring in a winger.

- Barcelona have made contact to be informed about the deal conditions for Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that direct talks took place. The Blaugrana are monitoring the 19-year-old, after Porto made an offer weeks ago, with this being completely separate from their efforts to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

- Four European clubs are interested in signing versatile Juventus and USMNT winger Timothy Weah, according to Foot Mercato. Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are among them, while RB Leipzig have followed the 25-year-old since the January transfer window. The other interested club isn't named in the report.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Wolves have completed the signature of Celta Vigo winger Fer López for €25m. Read

- WSL debutants London City Lionesses have confirmed their first signing of the summer, penning Netherlands international and former Arsenal midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk to a two-year deal. Read

- Barcelona women midfielder Ingrid Engen has moved to OL Lyonnes on a free transfer. Read

- Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has left his role as manager of Beerschot after the club were relegated last season. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop on the club's interest in Marc Guéhi.

Liverpool were already in need of reinforcements at centre-back this summer but the likely departure of Quansah makes the issue even more pressing. While captain Virgil van Dijk has committed to the club for the next two years, Ibrahima Konate is out of contract next summer and Joe Gomez's ongoing injury problems are a concern. It's for that reason a move for Guéhi -- who, at 24, still has his best years ahead of him -- would make sense. The England international has plenty of admirers at Anfield and, with just a year left on his deal, he shouldn't command a fee like the £70m Palace wanted last summer from Newcastle. Guéhi already has plenty of Premier League and international experience and has the quality to challenge for a starting place alongside Van Dijk. His arrival could also help offset concerns about the future of Liverpool's defence as uncertainty over Konate's situation continues. However, with the 2026 World Cup coming up, the centre-back would need to be convinced Arne Slot can offer him regular game time at Anfield.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:27 Marsden: Nico Williams is Barcelona's No. 1 transfer target Sam Marsden explains Barcelona's hopes of signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

- Paris Saint-Germain are closing on an agreement to sign Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarni for around €60m. (L'Équipe)

- Manchester United are considering a loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha, 29, as they have been unable to complete a €60m move for Atalanta's Ederson. (GMS)

- United will have to significantly increase their offer of £45m plus £10m in add-ons to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who has indicated he wants to move to Old Trafford. (iNews)

- AC Milan have made direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen about midfielder Granit Xhaka and talks have started between the two clubs regarding the 32-year-old, who is open to joining the Rossoneri after two years with the Bundesliga club. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea are considering entering the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro, with Newcastle United already in talks over a £60m deal for the Brazil international. (The Sun)

- Napoli have made a £25.6m offer to try to sign Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley, 24. (Sky Sports)

- Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa, 27, is attracting interest from Serie A clubs Napoli and AC Milan. (Kiss Kiss)

- Juventus are in talks with West Ham United to sign Morocco international defender Nayef Aguerd, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, and the transfer could involve Daniele Rugani moving in the other direction. (Sky Italia)

- Nottingham Forest are close to completing the double signing of Brazil international forward Igor Jesus and defender Jair Cunha from Botafogo once their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup in over. (Daily Telegraph)

- Crystal Palace have initiated contacted with Sporting CP over defender Ousmane Diomande, whose €60m fee has led to interest from Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Newcastle. (Record)