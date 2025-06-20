Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich strolled to a 10-0 win over Auckland City in their Club World Cup opener but there will be no room for complacency when they face Argentina's Boca Juniors in their second Group C match, the German club's coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday.

Boca came close to winning their opener against Benfica, but let a two-goal lead slip away in a 2-2 draw with the Portuguese side, and Kompany said they presented a real threat on the transition.

"We know the quality of the tournament ... every team taking part here is a winning team," Kompany told reporters ahead of Friday's game, with Bayern looking to win their third Club World Cup title and first in the new format with 32 teams.

"Boca are a very dangerous team in the transition game. They believe in their moments. The team spirit is good. We have respect for Boca. But we're looking at ourselves and want to bring our qualities to the game."

Kompany said they were familiar with the Argentine style of play with many of the country's players plying their trade in Europe. They will also have to deal with the team's entourage of travelling fans that will likely fill up a large portion of the stands at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

"We know a lot of Argentinian players from the European leagues. It's a football we understand very well," he added. "It might feel a bit like an away game. But we want to be Bayern Munich. We have to show the right emotion."

Kompany was happy to welcome attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala and centre-back Dayot Upamecano back into the side after missing over two months with injuries.

Germany's Musiala, who scored 12 goals as Bayern secured their 34th German top-flight title, came off the bench to score a hat trick against Auckland on Sunday.

"Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano haven't played for a long time. We're very happy that they're back and fit. Integration is an important issue and we have to look at it. Otherwise, everyone's 100% fit," Kompany said.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.