The Club World Cup transfer window has closed, but the Premier League's main window is open with the rest of Europe to follow on July 1 as business starts to get done. But what are ESPN's reporters hearing about possible deals?

Every Friday until September, we'll bring you the latest updates and insights on the biggest transfer news.

Liverpool striker Núñez is Napoli coach Antonio Conte's first choice to reinforce the attack, though the Premier League champions are asking for a fee of more than €50m as they paid €75m to sign him from Benfica in 2022. The Uruguay international is open to the idea of moving to Napoli but talks are ongoing.

Napoli have also inquired about signing Manchester United winger Sancho, but to date there have not been any concrete negotiations. Sancho's reported £300,000-a-week salary may be a problem for the Italian club, so Napoli are also following others.

The club are in talks with Udinese to sign Lorenzo Lucca, a 6-foot-7 striker who could pair well with Romelu Lukaku. In the coming hours, Napoli will continue to talk with Núñez and see if a deal can be done but will work in parallel on Lucca so they have an option if it doesn't come off. -- Matteo Moretto

Barcelona are in talks over 'a really exciting signing,' but who is it?

In Barcelona, optimism is growing that the club will land Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as their marquee signing of the summer.

ESPN has already reported that the 22-year-old was on sporting director Deco's shortlist of candidates to strengthen the attack, alongside Liverpool's Luis Díaz and Man United's Marcus Rashford. However, sources have told ESPN that Barça have put talks with other players on hold to focus on signing Williams.

Deco had originally placed Díaz as his priority target due to the Colombia international's versatility to play as a center forward, but a recent meeting between Barcelona's sporting director and Williams' agent changed everything and the club are now focused on linking him up with his friend and Spain teammate Lamine Yamal.

Williams has offers from other European teams, but his priority is to play for Barcelona and, according to a source, he has already agreed personal terms with the Catalan club.

The next step for Barcelona is to generate salary space to allow Williams to fit into the squad: paying the €58m release clause is not a problem, which is good because Athletic will not negotiate any lower. -- Moretto

And could Fermín or others be moved on to raise funds?

Joan Laporta is insisting Barcelona can sign "normally" this summer, amid their financial issues, while LaLiga president Javier Tebas says they are still facing certain restrictions when it comes to registering players. Some sources suggest there will have to be transfers out if Williams is to arrive, with Fermín López one of the squad members fielding interest.

Bayern Munich are among the European clubs to sound out López's situation, while there has also been interest from Saudi Arabia. For now, both club and player insist the 22-year-old will stay.

In the meantime, Barça will look to save dribs and drabs by moving on fringe players and reducing the B team's budget after their relegation. Talented midfielder Aleix Garrido is set to join Eibar, while UEFA Youth League winners Hugo Alba and Arnau Pradas will accept bigger offers to leave the club. -- Sam Marsden

Could Chelsea move for Brighton forward Joâo Pedro?

Joâo Pedro has been on Chelsea's radar for a while. Sam Jewel, the club's director of global recruitment, brought the Brazil international to his former side Brighton from Watford in 2023 and likes the idea of being reunited with him at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea see a great opportunity to land the 23-year-old, who scored 10 goals and managed six assists in 27 Premier League games last season, as he can play in many different attacking positions and his transfer valuation of around £45m-£50m is not considered unreasonable.

A source told ESPN that Chelsea have made an inquiry, while Joâo Pedro is keen on a move to London. The Blues will face competition from the likes of Newcastle who are also very keen on the forward. Though Brighton would let him go for the right offer. -- Julien Laurens

And are they facing competition for Malick Fofana?

The Lyon winger has been one of the most talked about players so far this month. The 20-year-old Belgium international is attracting a lot of interest from English clubs, with Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, Everton, Fulham and Brighton all keen on him.

Sources said that the Blues entered talks earlier this week and were quoted a transfer fee of around £40m-£45m. That is a significant amount, considering Fofana's age and lack of experience, but his potential is huge. He had 17 goal involvements (11 goals and six assists) in 41 games in all competitions last season, while not always being a starter.

Ideally, Fofana, who predominantly likes to play as a right-footed winger on the left, would have liked to stay another season in Ligue 1, but Lyon's need for funds to balance their books means they could decide to let him go. -- Laurens

Meanwhile, Chelsea have dropped interest in young winger Yeremay Hernández after he became the best-paid player in the history of Spain's second division when he signed a new contract at Deportivo La Coruña this week, sources told ESPN.

Yeremay, 22, is one of the most exciting young players in Spanish football, and was widely expected to move on this summer after Depor finished 15th in Segunda last season. Chelsea were interested in signing him in January, and last month coach Cesc Fabregas confirmed Serie A's Como were also keen. Instead, Yeremay has opted to stay at Depor, extending his deal until 2030, and upping his release clause. -- Alex Kirkland

Are strikers being priced out of big moves this summer?

If there is a consistent theme at this early stage of the summer, then it is several clubs placing high transfer fees on their star strikers. There's nothing new in that -- especially in June -- although at the same there is also a widespread expectation that several will move this summer.

Newcastle remain in the strongest position regarding Alexander Isak because he has three years left on his contract and the club can offer him Champions League football. Consequently, the club are reluctant to let him go and any interested party would likely have to offer £120m to even get the conversation started. That valuation has led those clubs tracking the situation -- Liverpool and Arsenal among them -- to look at other options. But none of those options are cheap.

The Gunners wanted RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko last summer, enquired about him in January and remained in touch with his representatives ever since. However, Leipzig are demanding more than €80m. Arsenal believe that price is too high and negotiations continue.

Similarly, Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres has his admirers at Emirates Stadium but the Portuguese club are asking for a fee closer to his €100m release clause than many suitors expected. The existence of a reported "gentleman's agreement" which would see Sporting allow Gyökeres to move for around €70m is disputed.

Elsewhere, Hugo Ekitike counts Chelsea among his admirers but Eintracht Frankfurt want a €100m fee to sign the Frenchman. It may be the case that one deal has to be struck to set the market standard for others to follow, but at the moment, nobody wants to break cover with so much time left in the window. -- James Olley

What are the Manchester clubs up to?

Manchester United are still pushing to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, but a deal between the clubs has not yet been agreed. It will depend on whether a compromise can be found on his valuation after sources told ESPN last week that United raised their initial £55m offer to an overall package in excess of £60m.

There's money to spend at Old Trafford, although CEO Omar Berrada has been firm that United won't overpay to sign anyone -- even for someone like Mbeumo, who's considered a top target. United remain convinced that Mbeumo wants to join them over Spurs, despite increased interest since Thomas Frank was appointed as their manager.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are expecting to be quiet while players, staff and executives are away at the Club World Cup. Further incomings haven't been ruled out -- particularly a right-back -- but it's unlikely to happen while they're in the United States.

City's bigger issue is working on exits for Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker. There's been interest from the Premier League and Turkey in signing Walker and, with one year left on his contract, facilitating a move shouldn't be too difficult.

Grealish is a different story. With two years to run on a lucrative contract few others clubs have the finances to take on, City might have to accept a season-long loan offer to get him away from the Etihad Stadium. -- Rob Dawson

What is new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank thinking?

Frank, who is also trying to sign Mbeumo from his former club, has given the green light to a potential move for Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo. A year after recruiting Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for £60m, Spurs could sign another No. 9 and, with Richarlison not wanted by the new manager, the 23-year-old Kalimuendo is an option who can either play as a lone striker or behind a central frontman.

The France U23 international had 17 goals and four assists last season, despite a lot of instability at Rennes, and the club value his transfer at around €40m. Frankfurt see him as a possible replacement for Hugo Ekitike if he leaves, while Stuttgart are also keen on him. But Kalimuendo prefers a move to England and wants to play in the Champions League. -- Laurens

Frank viewed Christian Nørgaard as a key component of his Brentford side and there was a suggestion he would try to bring him across London to strengthen a midfield area Spurs are already actively working on improving. However, the fact Nørgaard signed a new contract at Brentford just last month means any move is probably unlikely. -- Olley

How busy are clubs in LaLiga?

Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski is a serious option for Mallorca should Leo Román leave the club in the summer. Román has a contract which expires in 2026 and it is almost impossible for him to renew it.

Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi does not fit into the club's future plans and he is in advanced talks with Brighton, but the deal is not yet finalized and sources have told ESPN that La Liga clubs such as Alaves, Levante and Sevilla have also moved for him.

Negotiations continue between Atlético Madrid and Real Betis over the signing of USMNT international Johnny Cardoso. Conversations have never stopped and in the coming days we expect that both parties could get closer on a deal that should exceed €30m.

Betis are also close to allowing 19-year-old winger Jesús Rodriguez to move to Italian side Como. Sources said that negotiations between the two clubs are very advanced and that the player has already reached an agreement with Como after having had several telephone calls with coach Cesc Fabregas.

Betis defender Natan is also being linked with a move, as Leeds United have asked about him. But Leeds recently finalized the signing of Jaka Bijol from Udinese and the Brazilian defender wants to stay in Sevilla.

Celta Vigo are trying to sign Bryan Zaragoza on loan from Bayern Munich with an option of a permanent deal. Villarreal have also expressed interest in the winger, who played for Osasuna on loan last season, while Betis have also requested information. -- Moretto

The WSL window is now open, what are the major talking points?

The Women's Super League transfer window opened on June 18 and clubs have been preparing for moves ahead of Euro 2025 in two weeks' time. Chelsea, Arsenal and Lyon are all vying for the signature of Liverpool forward Olivia Smith, though the Reds are reluctant to let the 20-year-old go, sources told ESPN.

The Canada international had a breakout debut season in England, ending the season as the club's top goal scorer, with Liverpool asking for a world-record fee of over £1 million. Smith has two years left on her contract and, thus far, no offers have matched Liverpool's expectations.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also hoping to sign England forward Chloe Kelly before she travels to the Euros at the end of the month. Kelly's team have granted the Gunners a period of exclusivity following her six-month loan move from Manchester City. Kelly's contract expires in the summer and she won't be signing a new one at City, so the Champions League winners are negotiating, but a host of other European and NWSL clubs are waiting in case she becomes available.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's plans to provide a succession plan for 33-year-old Lucy Bronze at right-back are falling into shape with a proposed swap deal between Ashley Lawrence and Lyon defender Ellie Carpenter. The Australia international played under manager Sonia Bompastor before and Lawrence, who signed from PSG in 2023, would return to France. -- Emily Keogh

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- A source close to the deal explained to ESPN how Liverpool and Bournemouth have met to settle the last details regarding the £40m transfer of left-back Milos Kerkez. Kerkez had already reached a final agreement with the Reds some time ago and we are now awaiting the final signatures. -- Moretto

Kerkez was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season and was shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Season award this week. Appearing on the Super Indirektno podcast this week, Kerkez's father, Sebastijan, said his son's move to Anfield is "basically a done deal." -- Lindop

- Aston Villa have made contact with Lille over a move for France goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, sources told ESPN. Villa view the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Emiliano Martínez, who wants to leave the club, and he was outstanding this season, including in the Champions League. Chevalier joined Lille at 10 years old and went through the academy, so they are asking for a fee of £40m. However, he is also PSG's plan B if they can't extend the contract of Gianluigi Donnarumma. -- Laurens

- Former Roma chief Florent Ghisolfi is close to becoming Sunderland's new sporting director, sources have told ESPN. The Frenchman is ready to start a new adventure in the Premier League, having only been at Roma since May 2024. -- Moretto

- Atlético Madrid's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup on Sunday once again highlighted the team's weakness on the left side, with coach Diego Simeone hauling off winger Samuel Lino after 45 minutes, and left-back Javi Galán after an hour. Left-back has been a long-term problem position for Atlético, and the club are working to put that right ahead of next season. They've been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo and AC Milan's Theo Hernández, but sources told ESPN the latest player they're looking at is Aston Villa's Lucas Digne. -- Kirkland

- Axel Tuanzebe is keeping his options open this summer before deciding on his next move. The former Manchester United defender made 22 appearances for Ipswich Town in the Premier League this season and there's a one-year option for the 27-year-old to remain at Portman Road. There has been interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor as well as clubs in the Premier League and Championship with Tuanzebe's representatives receiving a number of enquiries about his availability. -- Dawson

- Cruz Azul sporting director Iván Alonso has admitted that Milan striker Luka Jovic and River Plate midfielder José Paradela are on his shortlist. However, the pair are not the only options on the list of possible reinforcements. He also denied that León forward Federico Viñas is of interest to Cruz Azul, and claimed that there have been no offers from clubs looking to sign goalkeeper Kevin Mier. -- Javier Rosas, ESPN Deportes

- FC Porto, Atlético Madrid, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are reported to be interested in Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos, 25. But the Brazilian club won't consider letting him go unless there is an "absurd" offer. -- Francisco De Laurentiis, ESPN Brasil

- Atlético Madrid forward Ángel Correa, 30, is set to sign for Tigres, several sources told ESPN. The Argentina international reached a verbal agreement with the Mexican club over a five-year contract weeks ago, but the agreement between the clubs has taken longer than expected. -- Moretto