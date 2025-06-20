Emily Keogh reacts to WSL newcomers London City Lionesses making their first signing of the summer in midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk. (1:32)

Women's Super League (WSL) debutants London City Lionesses have confirmed their first signing of the summer, adding Netherlands international and former Arsenal midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old joins London City from OL Lyonnes (formerly Lyon), the French club also owned by Michele Kang. She arrives on a free transfer after concluding her spell in France.

"It's just such a nice environment to be in, the club really appeals to me, it reminds me of a little family, and I want to be a part of it," she said in a statement.

"The project that London City have, it's different but in a good way. London City have to battle for everything and that's my style."

Daniëlle van de Donk is a marquee signing for the London City Lionesses. Franco Arland/Getty Images

London City were promoted to the WSL for the first time at the end of last season after drawing with fellow title rival Birmingham City 1-1 on the final day to finish one point clear.

They are are the only fully independent side in the top tier, which will be expanded from 12 to 14 teams at the end of the upcoming 2025-26 season following WSL Football's changes.

Van de Donk has played 167 times for the Netherlands as one of the nation's most experienced players and won Euro 2017 on home soil.

She was with Arsenal for six years, winning the league title in 2018-19 before moving to Lyon in 2021, winning the Champions League in her first season and collected three Division 1 Féminine titles during her four-year stay.

Van de Donk said she had "no hesitation" coming back to England stating that her former spell in the WSL was "very good."

The Dutch international married her former Lyon teammate, Australian defender Ellie Carpenter, earlier this month. Carpenter, 25, is closing in on a move to Chelsea, with sources telling ESPN that the WSL reigning champions are keen to add her to their ranks this summer.