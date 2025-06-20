Charges against Khiara Keating have been dropped. Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The court case against England goalkeeper Khiara Keating has been dropped after she was charged with possession of a Class C drug.

In July 2024, Keating appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court alongside her mother, Nicola, facing charges of possession of a Class C drug.

Both pleaded not guilty.

At a second hearing in September, they reaffirmed their pleas, and a trial was scheduled for November 2025 but the case has now been dismissed.

It comes two weeks before Keating and the Lionesses begin their European Championship title defence in Switzerland.

"I'm relieved the charges have been dropped. As I've always said, I did nothing wrong," Keating told the BBC.

"It's been a difficult time but I've always known the truth. Now I'm just looking forward to focusing fully on the Euros and spending time with my family."