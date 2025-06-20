Nedum Onuoha discusses Phil Foden's impressive performance vs Wydad AC as the panel debate his dip in form last season. (1:37)

Galatasaray are monitoring Ilkay Gündogan's situation at Manchester City, sources have told ESPN, and would be prepared to make a move for the midfielder if he becomes available this summer.

Gündogan is under contract at City until 2026 after a one-year option in his contract was triggered at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old is part of Pep Guardiola's squad in the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup. However, there is extra competition for places in midfield following the arrival of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan and Rodri's return from injury.

Sources have told ESPN that Galatasaray chiefs are convinced that Gündogan would favour a move to Istanbul if a decision is made later in the summer that he can leave the Etihad Stadium.

Galatasaray are also in the market for a full-back and are keen to bring back Sacha Boey from Bayern Munich.

Gündogan has strong links to Turkey and would be open to playing there before the end of his career.

The former Germany international, who was City's captain when they won the treble in 2023, was not named in the leadership group last season after his return from Barcelona.

Gündogan has also not been included in the leadership group ahead of the new season after Guardiola selected Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Rodri and Erling Haaland.

Gündogan will be 35 in October, but he has insisted there is still a role for older players in top teams.

"You need experienced players on the pitch," he said.

"I know that when I was 18 or 19, I was looking up to those experienced players. Just by watching what they did, and how they did it, I learnt. It wasn't always necessary for them to say anything.

"All young players need some experience around them. Sometimes you don't have to work harder but work smarter."