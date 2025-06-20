Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Chelsea eye Milan's Leão

Craig Burley gives his thoughts on Liverpool's record signing Florian Wirtz and the impact he may have at the club. (2:06)

AC Milan are open to letting Rafael Leão leave amid interest from Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League, while Nico Williams has asked Athletic Club to soften their stance toward Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Florian Wirtz completed his club-record £100 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool, signing a five-year contract. -- Beth Lindop Read

- Galatasaray are monitoring Ilkay Gündogan's situation at Manchester City and would be prepared to make a move if he becomes available this summer. -- Rob Dawson Read

- Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal on a free this summer, as negotiations over a new deal are at standstill. -- Matteo Moretto Read

- Bayer Leverkusen are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign defender Jarell Quansah. -- Lindop Read

Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are among the clubs considering a move for Rafael Leão. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AC Milan are yet to receive any offers or requests for information about Rafael Leão, but he isn't untouchable, reports Calciomercato. It would take at least €80 million to €90 million for I Rossoneri to consider letting the winger depart. This comes with Bayern Munich seriously considering the 26-year-old, while Arsenal, Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League also appreciate him.

- Nico Williams has spoken to Athletic Club through his representative, Felix Tainta, to ask the club to soften their stance and allow Barcelona to pay the transfer fee in installments, according to Mundo Deportivo. This comes despite Barcelona being able to pay the 22-year-old's release clause, which is €58 million and could rise to €62 million. Williams wants Athletic to be understanding about his situation after staying an extra season to try to win the UEFA Europa League at San Mamés.

- Arsenal and Real Sociedad have completed all of the paperwork for Martín Zubimendi to move to the Emirates, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 26-year-old's fee will be around €64 million or €65 million paid in installments. With Jorginho having already left the Gunners and Thomas Partey likely to follow, The Mirror has suggested that Arsenal could also consider moving for Brentford's Christian Nørgaard.

- Como have made an attempt to sign Manchester United winger Antony in recent days, but the 25-year-old is prioritizing a return to Real Betis after the culmination of his loan with the Spanish side, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are aware of the Brazil international's preference, but there isn't an agreement between the clubs yet.

- Tottenham Hotspur have made an inquiry to AFC Bournemouth about Antoine Semenyo but aren't proceeding with a move for the forward at present, according to The Athletic. The 25-year-old would be interested in heading to north London, but the Cherries' £70 million valuation has put off Spurs and other potentially interested clubs, including Manchester United.

-- Marseille are continuing to negotiate with Lens to sign Facundo Medina, reports L'Equipe, which adds that the center back has decided he wants to make the move to the south of France. A successful outcome for the 26-year-old's situation is expected to be reached within 10 days.