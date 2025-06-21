Transfer rumors, news: Emi Martinez desperate for Man United move

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez wants to become Manchester United's new No. 1, while Nico Williams has asked Athletic Club to soften their stance toward Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Florian Wirtz completed his club-record £100 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool, signing a five-year contract. -- Beth Lindop Read

- Galatasaray are monitoring Ilkay Gündogan's situation at Manchester City and would be prepared to make a move if he becomes available this summer. -- Rob Dawson Read

- Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal on a free this summer, as negotiations over a new deal are at standstill. -- Matteo Moretto Read

- Bayer Leverkusen are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign defender Jarell Quansah. -- Lindop Read

TRENDING RUMORS

- Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is desperately trying to push through a transfer to Old Trafford, according to The Sun. Man United boss Ruben Amorim weighing up options in that position amid interest from AS Monaco in André Onana. The 32-year-old -- named the best goalkeeper in the world in two of the last three years -- has previously been linked with Atlético Madrid, AC Milan and Saudi Pro League clubs. However, the report says that Martinez has set his sights on linking up with Argentina teammate Lisandro Martinez.

- Nico Williams has spoken to Athletic Club through his representative, Felix Tainta, to ask the club to allow Barcelona to pay the transfer fee in installments, according to Mundo Deportivo. This comes despite Barcelona being able to pay the 22-year-old's release clause, which is €58 million and could rise to €62 million. Williams wants Athletic to be understanding about his situation after staying an extra season to try to win the Europa League at San Mamés. After deeming Williams' demands too high, Diario AS says Arsenal are turning their attention to Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

- AC Milan are yet to receive any offers or requests for information about Rafael Leão, but he isn't untouchable, reports Calciomercato. It would take at least €80 million to €90 million for I Rossoneri to consider letting the winger depart. This comes with Bayern Munich seriously considering the 26-year-old, while Arsenal, Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League also appreciate him.

- Chelsea are considering moving on Nicolas Jackson following his dismissal against Flamengo at the Club World Cup on Friday. The striker received a straight red card for a horror challenge -- Jackson issued an apology on social media, having also missed the end of the Premier League season after being sent off at Newcastle United. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus and Napoli have opened talks with the player's representatives to preempt a deal.

- Arsenal and Real Sociedad have completed all of the paperwork for Martín Zubimendi to move to the Emirates, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 26-year-old's fee will be around €65 million paid in installments. With Jorginho having already left the Gunners and Thomas Partey likely to follow, The Mirror has suggested that Arsenal could also consider moving for Brentford's Christian Nørgaard.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Tottenham Hotspur have made an inquiry to AFC Bournemouth about Antoine Semenyo but aren't proceeding with a move for the forward at present, according to . The 25-year-old would be interested in heading to north London, but the Cherries' £70 million valuation has put off Spurs and other potentially interested clubs, including Manchester United. (The Athletic)

- Al Hilal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all looking at Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate. (CaughtOffside)

- Manchester United are aiming to bring Joao Palhinha back to the Premier League with Bayern Munich wanting €30m-€35m for the midfielder (CaughtOffside)

- Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is on Bayern Munich's radar and the two club are in talks, with the 20-year-old being valued around €60m. Gittens was the subject of bids from Chelsea before the Club World Cup window closed. Gittens is viewed, alongside AC Milan's Rafael Leão, as one of Bayern's main alternatives to Athletic Club's Nico Williams. (kicker)

- Napoli are looking at Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah for centre-back with Bologna's Sam Beukema being the alternative. For the wing, Bologna's Dan Ndoye is the priority but other options are Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, PSV Eindhoven's Noa Lang and potentially Manchester United's Jadon Sancho. Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca is being focussed on up front while Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is a dream. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Como have made an attempt to sign Manchester United winger Antony in recent days, but the 25-year-old is prioritizing a return to Real Betis after the culmination of his loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Como are unlikely to sign Alvaro Morata despite Cesc Fabregas calling him, while Sevilla are among the clubs who have made enquiries about the striker. (Calciomercato)

- Bologna are in daily contact with the agent of Besiktas striker Ciro Immobile, with both sides wanting to complete a deal to bring the 35-year-old back to Italy. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Juventus could face competition for West Ham United centre-back Nayef Aguerd after Roma made moves for the 29-year-old, although it isn't clear whether a change of sporting director will alter I Giallorossi's stance. (Sky Sport Italia)

- AC Milan are preparing another offer for Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra after their first proposal of €16m plus €4m in add-ons was rejected. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Marseille are continuing to negotiate with Lens to sign Facundo Medina, adding that the centre-back has decided he wants to make the move to the south of France. A successful outcome for the 26-year-old's situation is expected to be reached within 10 days. (L'Equipe)