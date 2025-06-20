Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford is planning to return to training with Manchester United next month if a deal to leave Old Trafford has not been agreed, sources have told ESPN.

United are listening to offers for the England forward this summer, along with Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

There has been interest from Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich as well as a number of Premier League clubs.

But United are yet to receive a firm bid and, as things stand, Rashford, who is under contract until 2028, will report back to Carrington in July for preseason training.

Sources have told ESPN that head coach Ruben Amorim has not made a decision about whether Rashford, Antony, Garnacho and Sancho will be part of his squad for the summer tour of the United States.

With more than a month to go before the trip to Chicago, New York and Atlanta, sources close to Amorim have told ESPN it's "too early" to make firm calls on his travelling party.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring four goals in 17 appearances.

United, according to sources, have not ruled out agreeing to another loan deal although they would prefer a permanent move. The 27-year-old is valued at around £40 million.

Rashford's preference, according to sources, is to join a club playing in the Champions League in an effort to put himself in the best possible position to be part of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.