Asisat Oshoala has been recalled to the Nigeria Super Falcons set-up as head coach Justin Madugu announced a 24-player squad for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to take place in Morocco from July 5-26.

Oshoala, who last featured for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, returns despite a difficult 2025 season with Bay FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year has failed to score or assist in 10 league appearances this season, including five starts.

Her return is no doubt influenced by her peerless track record and prolific scoring history for Nigeria, especially in big games. And last season, Oshoala scores seven goals for Bay FC and 27 in all competitions in her final year with Barcelona, with whom she won the Liga F and UEFA Women's Champions League. Her experience, leadership, and the fear factor she brings, remain invaluable assets for Nigeria's campaign.

While Oshoala is back, Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday has been left out -- a decision that has sparked debate in Nigeria. Monday has been in red-hot form this season, scoring four goals in nine matches in the NWSL, and emerging as one of the league's most impactful forwards. Her exclusion is even more head-scratching given the inclusion of Chioma Okafor, a collegiate player from the University of Connecticut.

Asisat Oshoala last played for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Eddie Keogh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Okafor is a standout at the NCAA level, with 10 goals in 18 appearances during her last season, but she is yet to play professional football, or represent Nigeria at any level internationally.

Sources have told ESPN that Okafor's versatility was a key factor in her selection, but the decision to omit a proven player like Monday while bringing in such an untested player have raised questions about the balance Madugu is seeking in his squad.

The backlash over Monday's exclusion led to speculation that she was injured, but the Spirit forward hit back immediately on Instagram stories saying: "I am not injured. I am very much healthy."

Also returning to the team are Francisca Ordega and Halimatu Ayinde.

Ordega had a productive 2024-25 campaign with Al Ittihad Ladies Club, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the Saudi Women's Premier League. The winger, who last played competitively for Nigeria at the 2023 World Cup, brings experience, versatility, and not a little vibes.

Ayinde returns after recovering from injury and regaining full fitness at Rosengard in Norway's Toppserien. She has logged seven starts and more than 500 minutes this season, and her physical presence and composure in midfield make her a vital addition to Madugu's squad.

Other key names in the 24-player squad include captain Rasheedat Ajibade, top goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, fan-favorite defender Michelle Alozie, and midfielders Jennifer Echegini, Deborah Abiodun, and Christy Ucheibe.

The team commenced training in Abuja on Thursday, and will continue until Sunday, when they travel to Lisbon for a final camp. There, they will face Portugal in a friendly on June 23, followed by a game against Ghana's Black Queens in Morocco on June 29, before featuring in Group B play alongside Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria.

Nigeria Squad for 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations Finals

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (just finished contract with Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons, Nigeria)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons, Nigeria); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens, Nigeria)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (just finished contract with Atlético Madrid, Spain); Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard, Norway); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Toni Payne (Everton, England); Christy Ucheibe (Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Francisca Ordega (Al Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca, Mexico); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier, France); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Omorinsola Babajide (Granadilla Tenerife, Spain); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Chioma Okafor (University of Connecticut, USA)