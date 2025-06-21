Open Extended Reactions

San Diego Wave winger and Mexico international María Sanchez's rumored move to Liga MX Femenil's Tigres is now a done deal, sources have told ESPN.

Set to be announced next week, the American-Mexican will sign a four-year contract and return to Tigres after previously representing them in 2021.

Sunday's match between the Wave and the Washington Spirit is expected to be her last with the NWSL club.

Currently on contract with the Wave --- who will receive a fee from the transfer --- the winger signed with the NWSL side in 2024 with a deal through 2026, and an option for 2027.

Initially arriving as a marquee player for the Wave in 2024, the 29-year-old has since become a rotational option in recent weeks.

Sanchez's arrival will signify a continued rebuild for Tigres through the NWSL after the addition of Mexican international forward Diana Ordóñez from the Houston Dash in late May.