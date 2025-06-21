Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is hungry for more after they progressed to the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Boca Juniors 2-1. (0:45)

Harry Kane has said that Bayern Munich's Club World Cup win over Boca Juniors was played amid "one of the best" atmospheres of his career and added that he is "loving this tournament so far."

The England captain opened the scoring with an 18th-minute strike as the 2-1 victory, played in front of a full Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, saw Bayern become the first team to qualify for the knockout stages.

Argentine football fans are renowned for their passionate support and the atmosphere they can create is considered one of the most intense in world sport.

Boca supporters have made their presence known in Miami with fans gathering on the beach in their thousands and singing in local Walmarts.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 2 - Bayern Munich (Q) 2 2 0 0 +11 6 1 - Benfica 2 1 1 0 +6 4 3 - Boca Juniors 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 - Auckland City (E) 2 0 0 2 -16 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Asked if he was surprised by the Boca fans, Kane said: "No, not surprised. I expected them to be loud like they were but it was an incredible atmosphere to be honest. One of the best [atmospheres] of my career. Credit to them but also credit to the Bayern fans. They tried to help us as much as possible but it was hard with all of the Boca fans there. They made it a special night, they won't go home happy but it was a great game."

Bayern's win followed eye-catching victories for South American sides over more fancied European opponents. Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain were shocked by Botafogo before Chelsea came unstuck against Flamengo on Friday.

FIFA's revamped competition has faced heavy criticism but Kane said he has been enjoying the post-season tournament in the United States.

"I think it's great to experience different teams and I think you've seen in this tournament already the South American teams especially have caused big problems for some of the European teams," Kane said.

Harry Kane scored Bayern Munich's first goal in their 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in Miami. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

"It shows how big football is worldwide and how good some of these players are. You have to be ready for the next game, the next opportunity. I'm loving this tournament so far and hopefully we can be here for a while."

Soaring temperatures in the U.S. have been a talking point with Dortmund planning to rotate their team to overcome the hot conditions they expect on Saturday, with coach Niko Kovac fearing the impact of the midday sun in Cincinnati.

But Kane insisted playing in the heat is to be expected in summer tournaments.

"I'm not concerned [about the heat]. I think it's part of football. You have to be able to adapt," he said. "This is a great experience for me and some of the other England guys who are going to be playing next year in the World Cup. So, you know, something special about these kinds of Club World Cup games and next year will be the same.

"When you come off that pitch and you're sweating and you're dripping and you're cramping and you've given everything from the pitch, there's a special kind of feeling inside, especially when you win. That's what we have to do."

Asked for his thoughts on the tournament as a whole, Kane said: "I think, of course, it's the first ones, so people are a little bit sceptical of what it's going to be like, but if you're playing the best teams in the world every four years, it's going to be a really prestigious tournament in the future."

Bayern face Benfica in their final group stage game on Tuesday.

Information from ESPN's Lizzy Becherano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.