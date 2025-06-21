Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is hungry for more after they progressed to the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Boca Juniors 2-1. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is off and running and has produced plenty of talking points and storylines already. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition, so check back regularly for the latest news as we follow the fun leading up to the tournament final at MetLife Stadium on July 13.

The lead: What did we like, dislike about Club World Cup's first week?

We're through the first full week of the 2025 competition in its new and expanded form, so we thought we would ask our reporters for their thoughts, good and bad, on proceedings so far.

Rob Dawson: A solid start, with some growing pains

My overall impressions of the tournament are positive. Attendances (in general) have been good, clubs have fielded strong teams, and there have been eye-catching upsets thanks to Botafogo beating Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami rallying to defeat Porto. It's important that European teams don't have it all their own way, even if ultimately it will be a huge shock if one of them doesn't win it.

Speaking to sources at FIFA and different clubs, the message that keeps coming back is that we should remember this is a first attempt at an expanded Club World Cup. The feeling from executives is that there are going to be initial problems, but attitudes toward the competition could be much different in the future.

That said, there are definitely lessons to be learned. There has been a feeling in some host cities that the general public doesn't know games are being played. A bit more visible advertising would go a long way. It's tough for soccer to compete with the Major League Baseball season, the Stanley Cup Final and the NBA Finals, but it would be nice to see more games being shown in sports bars -- even if it's only to generate a casual familiarity. Maybe it'll change as we get deeper into the tournament, when the quarterfinals could throw up fixtures such as Real Madrid against Manchester City or Boca Juniors against Bayern Munich.

Boca Juniors and their fans have brought joy and excitement to a tournament in need of them. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Given all the questions and debate around the Club World Cup, it has been a positive first week. It at least feels like it's building toward something significant, which is all you can ask for after the opening games.

Gab Marcotti: Uncharted waters, but full buy-in from clubs

The theme going into this tournament was that nobody knew what to expect. Would the host nation be into it? Would it get mainstream media attention? Would fans travel to games? Would stadiums sell out? Would Europe's big boys take it seriously or treat it like a preseason tour in the postseason? Given that these teams virtually never play each other in competitive games, what's the actual gulf in quality, not just between Europe and the rest, but between, say, Africa and Asia, Concacaf and CONMEBOL?

It has been fun getting those answers. And based on very limited initial impressions, we can draw some early conclusions.

It hasn't really captured the host nation's imagination, possibly because it was competing with the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Final, possibly because baseball is in full swing and possibly because the Gold Cup is on at the same time. You don't see endless soccer-related ads on TV, as you do with the World Cup. There is little signage on the streets, and if you're not already a fan, it's probably not on your radar. It likely matters that three out of four games each day have been on DAZN, a broadcaster that requires a separate subscription and that most Americans probably haven't heard of, except for some boxing fans. We live in an age of streaming, and the hardcore fan will go to whatever lengths they need to, but the casual fan still relies on the clicker to suck them into the unknown.

European teams are taking this seriously, though they've understandably been rotating players after a long season. So has pretty much everybody else. It remains to be seen whether it's the fact that everyone's going on holiday when this is over, so asking players to push a little harder isn't a heavy lift, or because the huge prize money is enough of a carrot. But nobody appears to be mailing it in. The quality piece is interesting, too. Again, based on very limited data, nobody looks out of place, with the notable exception of Auckland City. Nobody is getting shellacked, and we've had European heavyweights stopped in their tracks by CONMEBOL sides (just ask Chelsea). From that perspective, we got what we wanted: credible games.

We're still in uncharted waters, and it's still very early. There's a ton to look at and consider if we do this again in four years, as FIFA plans to do. As a precursor to the World Cup itself, it's pretty much worthless: That's just a different animal. But for a maiden voyage, it's "so far, so good."

James Olley: Too many matches and fluctuating interest

There was virtually no evidence beforehand that an appetite for a 32-team summer club tournament existed, and the first week has shown why. This is a competition that has potential and could grow into something more popular in time, but the jump from six teams and seven matches -- the format in 2023 when Manchester City won -- to this is too great. The tournament feels too bloated at the moment, especially in a saturated U.S. sports market. To stand out in that environment, every game needs to matter, and a 16-team format would have trimmed the fat considerably.

You can't easily find the games on, even in many sports bars. The advertising in Atlanta, for example, was almost nonexistent around Chelsea's clash with LAFC last weekend, but there have been bright moments. As Rob says, Inter Miami and Botafogo winning against the odds is the sort of achievement that carves out a lasting place for the tournament in the minds of fans. The more that happens, the more it finds a home.

The Brazilian supporters have given games -- and the cities hosting them -- a proper tournament vibe. Their passion is infectious, and the desire to tackle Europe's best is arguably the Club World Cup's best selling point -- Wydad AC's traveling support was also great against Manchester City.

Interest will no doubt increase as the knockout rounds begin, and the better matches take place more consistently. FIFA can also be forgiven various problems with logistics and ticketing in the context of this being something of a dress rehearsal for next year's World Cup.

Ultimately, there's a lot of cynicism towards the competition, and while there are various reasons for that, it is hard not to think if FIFA president Gianni Infantino was a more transparent individual, people would be more willing to embrace it.

Alex Kirkland: Scorching heat overshadows quality on pitch

Your experience at this tournament will vary wildly depending on which games you're attending. Sunday's tilt between Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid felt like a big, showpiece event, with the tournament's record attendance so far -- 80,619 -- and an eye-catching performance from Luis Enrique's side in a 4-0 win.

Unfortunately, those positives have been overshadowed by stories about how uncomfortable, and potentially dangerous, the conditions were for fans at the Rose Bowl thanks to the midday start and complete lack of shade. The kickoff time had been selected for the benefit of fans back home in Europe, not those sweating in the stands in Pasadena, California -- perhaps an insight into the organizers' priorities.

While attendances have been uneven, matchups between top clubs such as PSG vs. Atlético Madrid have generated impressive turnout. Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Wednesday's game between Real Madrid and Al Hilal also felt like a big occasion. The attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida -- 62,415, close to a sellout -- was unsurprising given that Madrid draw huge crowds everywhere, even more so in places with significant Latino communities such as South Florida. That we saw the Saudi Pro League team cause significant stress for one of the game's elite teams, fully deserving a 1-1 draw, made it even better.

Having attended a game at the same stadium a year ago for the Copa América, it's notable just how much has been learned from security problems at that tournament. A much-expanded security perimeter now surrounds Hard Rock Stadium; you can't get anywhere close to it without a ticket. That's not to say there aren't still issues -- notably getting away afterward, with traffic around the stadium gridlocked hours after the game finished -- but that is becoming part of the experience.

Overall, the games have been fun and surprising, though it will be crucial to the competition's success and long-term viability for several non-European teams to progress to the knockout stages. But of course, being here in the U.S., there's one inescapable fact: Away from the tournament bubble, hardly anybody has the slightest idea that the Club World Cup is taking place.

Lizzy Becherano: Traveling fans bring magic to Club World Cup

Fans filled Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 14 for the inaugural game of the 2025 Club World Cup between Al Ahly and Inter Miami. Most people went for the love of the sport, fewer in loyal support of either of the clubs. It wasn't until Boca Juniors played at the venue that the tournament began to take shape, and the true magic of the game could be heard in the stands.

Boca Juniors supporters flocked to Miami to watch the Argentine club debut in the tournament against Benfica, bringing flags, signs and instruments to give North America a taste of La Bombonera. The media box trembled as fans jumped together in perfect unison while chanting "Dale, Dale Bo," while yellow and blue banners hung over the railing to cover the Miami Dolphins' ring of honor.

The energy and atmosphere only intensified when Boca Juniors played their second group-stage match against Bayern Munich on Friday night. This time, fans didn't just take over the 100, 200 and 300 level sections behind one of the goals. Boca Juniors supporters managed a complete takeover of Hard Rock Stadium, with only a few red Bayern Munich jerseys interrupting the sea of bold yellow and blue seen throughout. Harry Kane described the atmosphere as one of the best in his career.

Thousands made the journey from Argentina to Miami to prove their level of loyalty to the badge. But for others, the opportunity to watch Boca Juniors in the United States took on another special meaning. One family, who immigrated to the United States from Argentina in the early 2000s, gathered together and watched their team compete in the United States for the first time to get a much-needed taste of home 4,400 miles away.

"Boca Juniors is a generational family affair. Our grandma went to games throughout her life, so continuing that tradition in the United States means staying connected with our roots," Sharon Perlmutter said.

Those Argentinian Boca Juniors fans living in South Florida and across the United States were momentarily transported to La Bombonera to relive and be reminded of the magic of soccer. With the tournament still in the group stage, there is much more to be seen and heard.

Today's top Club World Cup stories

• Brazil expresses interest in hosting Club World Cup in 2029

• CWC permutations: How every team can advance

• Kane lauds Club World Cup: 'Loving this tournament'

Sights and sounds around Club World Cup

play 0:42 Maresca: We knew Flamengo were a good team Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea's surprising 3-1 loss to Flamengo in the Club World Cup.

Chelsea's shock loss creates logistical headache

Chelsea's surprise defeat to Flamengo has created additional logistical complications for the club, in addition to fresh uncertainty over their qualification from Group D.

After playing their first game in Atlanta, the Blues are in the midst of a long spell in Philadelphia, with their final two group-stage matches taking place at Lincoln Financial Field. Had they won the group, Chelsea's plan was to fly to Miami after Tuesday's finale against Esperance Sportive de Tunis for another four-day training block before their round-of-16 clash on Sunday. However, LAFC's defeat Friday means Flamengo are confirmed as group winners, so Chelsea now will play their round-of-16 tie in Charlotte, North Carolina, if they avoid defeat against Esperance. That game in Charlotte is 24 hours earlier -- on Saturday -- triggering an internal debate over whether Chelsea still go to Miami as planned or reroute and find a base in Charlotte.

Sources told ESPN that Chelsea have decided to go to Miami anyway, even though they would have just one full day there before flying to Charlotte on Friday (an approximate two-hour journey) to fulfill prematch obligations on Friday. Tournaments can often throw up the unexpected, but if Chelsea are finding adapting to conditions somewhat difficult, finishing second in the group will probably not help. -- Olley

How to beat Madrid? Pachuca's coach can look to his own past

Pachuca coach Jaime Lozano knows exactly what it takes to beat Real Madrid. He's done it before. And not just that: he did it at the Santiago Bernabéu, against one of Madrid's most famous sides, featuring Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Luis Figo and Michael Owen. That was in 2004. Lozano was playing for Mexico's Pumas when they travelled to Spain for the Bernabéu Trophy -- Real Madrid's own preseason tournament -- and won 1-0.

What's the secret? And has he shared it with his players ahead of tomorrow's game in Charlotte, North Carolina? "They were galácticos, the best team in the world," Lozano told journalists at his pre-match news conference on Saturday, smiling at the thought of a precious memory. "But in 90 minutes, anything can happen. If you really believe, all of you, not just one or two [players], things can happen, just like they did in 2004."

This is a major international tournament, not a friendly. But we've already seen European sides struggle: Monterrey drew with Inter, Botafogo beat PSG, and Flamengo beat Chelsea. So why not Pachuca against Real Madrid? "It's not about going toe-to-toe with them," Lozano said. "It's about knowing their strengths and weaknesses. There are no unbeatable teams, we've already seen that here." -- Kirkland

Club World Cup has Brazilian fans dreaming

From a Brazilian journalist's perspective, the FIFA Club World Cup is the best news in a long time for football in the green and yellow country.

The competition is clearly overlooked by Europeans. The overall planning is far from spectacular. The empty stadiums are very disturbing. But look at what the Club World Cup means to Brazilians: The country's four teams are undefeated. If two had made it to the round of 16, that would have been good enough. Now, all four could advance -- and all are leaders of their groups. No South American team had beaten a European team in FIFA club competitions since 2012. Now, Botafogo have beaten PSG, Flamengo have crushed Chelsea, and Fluminense were much better than Dortmund.

Brazilian fans are fully engaged in the competition. Thousands traveled to the U.S. from Brazil, despite how expensive it is to go to the United States today. They celebrate, they take to the streets of New York and other cities, and avoid causing fights or any kind of trouble.

Brazilian pride in the sport had simply hit rock bottom. In this Club World Cup, at least for a week, Brazil is once again dreaming of being the "country of football." -- Paulo Cobos, ESPN Brazil

Match previews, odds for Sunday

Juventus vs. Wydad AC (Group G; Philadelphia, Noon ET)

Odds (via ESPN BET ): Juventus (-300), Draw (+400), Wydad AC (+750)

Juventus will look to wrap up qualifying with a win over Wydad ahead of their final group-stage clash with Manchester City. Randal Kolo Muani is favored to start again up front, though there will be space for Dusan Vlahovic at some point. Vlahovic has a year left on his contract, and it's the classic case of transferring him out or getting him to extend his contract (and likely taking a pay cut). There's a lot of cat-and-mouse going on and, according to reports, if Juve find him a home, they're prepared to move for Victor Osimhen, though that deal too would be complicated.

As for Wydad, they were better than the 2-0 scoreline against Manchester City suggests and they know all too well that they'll need at least a point here if they are to have a shot at advancing. -- Marcotti

Odds: Real Madrid (-330), Draw (+450), Pachuca (+700)

After drawing with Al Hilal in their opening game in Group H, Madrid need to beat Pachuca to get back on track. And they'll have to do so without Kylian Mbappé, who is still recovering from gastroenteritis and hasn't travelled to Charlotte, staying behind at Madrid's training base in Palm Beach. In his absence, young forward Gonzalo García -- who scored the only goal against Al Hilal, and played well overall -- is expected to keep his place.

Madrid and Pachuca met back in December in the Intercontinental Cup final, when Madrid won comfortably 3-0. A repeat performance and result would put Madrid in a strong position to progress to the knockout phase, and make it two out of two defeats for Pachuca, who lost 2-1 to Salzburg on Wednesday. -- Alex Kirkland

THE FC 100, 2024-25 With the 2024-25 season officially over, it's time to rank the top 100 players in the world of men's soccer right now. Welcome to the FC 100. Read the full list here.

Odds: RB Salzburg (+290), Draw (+270), Al Hilal (-115)

Al Hilal were responsible for one of the many surprising results of the first round of matches, emerging with a 1-1 draw against mighty Real Madrid. Rúben Neves scored the penalty kick that tied the game before the first half, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved a 92nd-minute penalty from Federico Valverde to deny the Spanish giants a victory. With a squad that includes former European standouts such as Neves, João Cancelo and Kalidou Koulibaly, Al Hilal should now feel they are capable of taking on any club in this tournament.

After a difficult season for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga (relative to recent years), they got their Club World Cup campaign off to a good start on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Pachuca, though even that didn't come easy. Pachuca outshot them 17-10, and the expected-goals totals were slanted similarly (1.40 to 0.91 in favor of Pachuca), but Karim Onisiwo came off the bench to net the winner in the 76th minute. Head coach Thomas Letsch & Co. will be hoping for a more convincing performance this time around. -- Nicholas Som

Odds: Man City (-1000), Draw (+800), Al Ain (+1700)

Manchester City are trying to ease themselves into this tournament. Pep Guardiola fielded a team with an average age of 24.3 in the first game against Wydad AC -- the second youngest in the first round of matches, behind RB Salzburg. He's set to make as many as 10 changes against Al Ain in Atlanta on Sunday to ensure almost all of his players get some game time before their crucial last group-stage game against Juventus in Orlando, Florida.

Al Ain were thumped by Juventus in their first game so City shouldn't have any problems regardless of the team picked by Guardiola. There could be a first start for new left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, signed from Wolves ahead of the tournament, and Erling Haaland. The Norway striker looked a little rusty when he came back from injury at the end of last season, but got goals against Italy and Estonia while on international duty before traveling to the U.S. -- Rob Dawson