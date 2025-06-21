Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is hungry for more after they progressed to the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Boca Juniors 2-1. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Brazil has put itself forward as a potential host for the 2029 Club World Cup, the country's football federation (CBF) has said.

A CBF statement said its president, Samir Xaud, held a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday in which the idea was discussed.

In its statement, the CBF said Infantino was "receptive" to the idea.

"It all started with an introductory conversation. I talked about my goals as head of the CBF and said that we want to be closer to FIFA. I praised the event and the level of Brazilian clubs and, finally, I made the country available to host the next Club World Cup," Xaud said in the statement posted on the CBF website.

"President Gianni Infantino was very happy and said that it is totally possible. Now we will work to make it happen. It will be a great goal."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino watched the Club World Cup's opening fixture between Inter Miami and Al Ahly alongside Brazil legend Ronaldo. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The ongoing Club World Cup is being held in the United States, with four Brazilian sides taking part -- Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo.

The tournament has drawn criticism for the workload it places on elite players following the end of the European football season. Soaring temperatures in the U.S. have also been a talking point with Dortmund planning to rotate their team to cope with the hot conditions they expect on Saturday, with head coach Niko Kovac fearing the impact of the midday sun in Cincinnati.

South American teams have earned surprise wins over their more fancied European opponents. Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain were shocked by Botafogo before Chelsea fell short against Flamengo on Friday.

Xaud became the CBF's new president in May after a Rio de Janeiro court ordered the CBF's board to be removed from their positions, including former president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The CBF's statement came towards the end of the 2025 FIFA executive football summit in Miami. Held between June 19 and June 21, the summit saw FIFA's 211 member associations meet with the governing body's hierarchy.

The Club World Cup is intended to be held every four years as a test event for the World Cup hosts the following year. The 2026 tournament is being held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, while the 2030 World Cup will be in Portugal, Spain and Morocco. To mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in 1930, three matches will also be played in South America, hosted by Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.