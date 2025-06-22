Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Man City battle for Fernandes

Open Extended Reactions

Juventus are considering a move for Jadon Sancho despite facing competition from Borussia Dortmund, while Arsenal and Manchester City lead a host of clubs chasing Martim Fernandes. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- André Onana is keen to stay at Manchester United despite interest from AS Monaco. -- Rob Dawson Read

- San Diego Wave winger and Mexico international María Sánchez's rumored move to Liga MX Femenil's Tigres is now a done deal. -- Cesar Hernandez Read

- Marcus Rashford is planning to return to training with Manchester United next month if a deal to leave Old Trafford has not been agreed. -- Dawson Read

- Galatasaray are monitoring Ilkay Gündogan's situation at Manchester City and are be prepared to make a move if he becomes available this summer. -- Dawson Read

Martim Fernandes, 19, has emerged as a key target for Arsenal and Man City, among others. Image Photo Agency

TRENDING RUMORS

- Juventus are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United amid fierce competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and a number of Saudi Pro League clubs, reports Corriere dello Sport. Serie A champions Napoli, however, have cooled their interest in the winger to focus on other priorities. Whether or not Juventus make a move the 25-year-old will depend on the futures of Francisco Conceição and Nico Gonzalez.

- FC Porto right-back Martim Fernandes is getting attention from top clubs across Europe, according to TEAMtalk. Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen have been following the 19-year-old for almost a year, Napoli recently asked for information about him, and Manchester City have joined the list of interested clubs. Porto are aware of the rise in attention Fernandes is receiving.

- Atlético Madrid are accelerating negotiations to sign Real Betis and United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso, says AS. Los Colchoneros have had an agreement with the 23-year-old for weeks and are now getting closer to one with Betis. The main issue is the fee, as Betis want €40 million while Atleti aren't willing to offer anything over €30m. Complicating things, Tottenham Hotspur have first refusal on Cardoso and could step in if Atleti agree a fee that they find enticing.

- AC Milan have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, reports Calciomercato, which adds that the Rossoneri have offered €10m for the 32-year-old. It is still unknown whether Leverkusen target Malick Thiaw will be part of the negotiations but, as things stand, they are currently two separate deals.

- Chelsea are planning for Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha to be part of their squad in 2026, reports Fabrizio Romano. The plan is for the 22-year-old Dutchman to stay with the Ligue 1 side for now, and Romano didn't offer any confirmation on reports linking him with Juventus.

- Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi is willing to see out the last year of his contract if the right move doesn't materialise this summer, reports The Guardian. The FA Cup winners reportedly want to bring in funds for the 24-year-old amid interest from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham. This comes with Guehi having no intention of signing an extension to stay at Selhurst Park.