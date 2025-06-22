Arsenal fan Harry Symeou reacts to Arsenal's opening five games in the Premier League, including Man United, Liverpool and Man City. (1:28)

'Arsenal are going to have to hit the ground running' (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, while Arsenal and Manchester City lead a host of clubs chasing Martim Fernandes. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

ESPN SOURCES

- André Onana is keen to stay at Manchester United despite interest from AS Monaco. -- Rob Dawson Read

- San Diego Wave winger and Mexico international María Sánchez's rumored move to Liga MX Femenil's Tigres is now a done deal. -- Cesar Hernandez Read

- Marcus Rashford is planning to return to training with Manchester United next month if a deal to leave Old Trafford has not been agreed. -- Dawson Read

- Galatasaray are monitoring Ilkay Gündogan's situation at Manchester City and are be prepared to make a move if he becomes available this summer. -- Dawson Read

Randal Kolo Muani has impressed at Juventus since moving on loan from PSG in January. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are to battle with Juventus to sign Randal Kolo Muani after contacting Paris Saint-Germain to open talks, according to L'Equipe. The Blues are keen to recruit another goal scorer this summer after signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. Kolo Muani is with Juventus at the Club World Cup, having scored 10 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions during an extended loan spell. The Serie A club are eager to keep the striker for at least one more season on a new loan arrangement, but Chelsea's interest ups the stakes. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

- Juventus are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United amid fierce competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and a number of Saudi Pro League clubs, reports Corriere dello Sport. Serie A champions Napoli, however, have cooled their interest in the winger to focus on other priorities. Whether or not Juventus make a move the 25-year-old will depend on the futures of Francisco Conceição and Nico Gonzalez. Calciomercato reports that Gonzalez could be available for around €26m with Brentford and West Ham interested.

- FC Porto right-back Martim Fernandes is getting attention from top clubs across Europe, according to TEAMtalk. Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen have been following the 19-year-old for almost a year, Napoli recently asked for information about him, and Manchester City have joined the list of interested clubs. Porto are aware of the rise in attention Fernandes is receiving.

- Atlético Madrid are accelerating negotiations to sign Real Betis and United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso, says AS. Los Colchoneros have had an agreement with the 23-year-old for weeks and are now getting closer to one with Betis. The main issue is the fee, as Betis want €40 million while Atleti aren't willing to offer anything over €30m. Complicating things, Tottenham Hotspur have first refusal on Cardoso and could step in if Atleti agree a fee that they find enticing.

- Arsenal could pursue a deal for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres amid growing frustrations over Benjamin Sesko's wage demands, The Sun reports. While RB Leipzig striker Sesko remains their top target, he is said to be looking for a salary that is "much higher" than the Gunners are prepared to pay. Gyökeres, meanwhile, is Arsenal's alternative striker target, and would likely be available for a lower transfer fee. The 27-year-old Gyökeres has enjoyed a stunning season with Sporting, scoring 39 goals in 33 league appearances.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:17 How Nicol expects Florian Wirtz to fit in the Liverpool XI Steve Nicol predicts how Arne Slot will use Florian Wirtz in his starting lineup at Liverpool.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool central defender Jarell Quansah has agreed to join Bayer Leverkusen for £30m plus £5m in add-ons. Liverpool will have the option to re-sign the player. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Napoli have joined Inter Milan in making an enquiry to sign Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Barcelona are eyeing up a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez next summer as Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement. (Diario Sport)

- Atletico Madrid have joined the long list of clubs tracking Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez. (Daily Telegraph)

- Ansu Fati has been told by Barcelona he can find a new club this summer in search of first-team football. (La Vanguardia)

- AC Milan have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka having offered €10m for the 32-year-old. It is still unknown whether Leverkusen target Malick Thiaw will be part of the negotiations but, as things stand, they are two separate deals. (Calciomercato)

- Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi is willing to see out the last year of his contract if the right move doesn't materialise this summer. Palace want to bring in funds for the 24-year-old amid interest from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. (The Guardian)

- Chelsea are planning for Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha to be part of their squad in 2026. The plan is for the 22-year-old Dutchman, who has been linked with Juventus, to stay with the Ligue 1 side for now. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayern Munich have asked Paris Saint-Germain about Bradley Barcola. The 22-year-old left-winger has struggled for minutes since the January signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (L'Equipe)

- Villarreal are "confident" they will finalize a deal to sign Napoli's Rafa Marín next week on an initial loan deal. The Spanish club will pay a €1 million loan fee, with a €15 million option and a 10% future deal clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Kevin De Bruyne has advised Napoli manager Antonio Conte to sign his former Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish. The England international is widely expected to leave City this summer. (The Sun)

- Celtic are set to sign FC Nordsjaelland winger Benjamin Nygren for a €1.5 million fee. The Sweden international's contract at Celtic will run until June 2029, with the option of an additional year. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea will not sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer, as they consider the chapter "closed". (Sky Sports News)

- Wolves have entered the race to sign Junior FC sensation Jordan Barrera, who is also wanted by Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Salzburg. (Ekrem Konur)