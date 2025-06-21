Real Oviedo's Francisco Portillo scores a brilliant volley in extra time to win the promotion playoff final vs. CD Mirandés. (1:07)

Real Oviedo sealed their return to LaLiga after 24 years with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Mirandes in Saturday's promotion playoff.

Oviedo triumphed 3-1 at home, overturning a first-leg deficit with goals from Santi Cazorla, Ilyas Chaira and Francisco Portillo. A packed Estadio Carlos Tartiere erupted as fans stormed the pitch at the final whistle.

The club from the Principality of Asturias, in the northwest of Spain, will now join Levante and Elche in next season's top tier, replacing relegated Leganes, Las Palmas and Valladolid.

"There's no way to describe what this means to us. These players are heroes, every single one of them. They deserve great recognition," Oviedo coach Veljko Paunovic told LaLiga TV.